The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are all under contract at Man City.

Manchester City have one of the most star-studded squads in the world – and TEAMtalk have provided a detailed breakdown of each player’s contract.

City have enjoyed a lot of success under Pep Guardiola, winning five Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA World Club Cup.

A lot of their players have been rewarded with lucrative and long-term contracts as City want to keep hold of their world-class talents.

Using data from transfermarkt, capology and other sources, we’ve taken a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at City.

When does every Man City player’s contract expire?

Goalkeepers

Ederson – June 30, 2026

Stefan Ortega – June 30, 2025

Scott Carson – June 30, 2024

Defenders

Kyle Walker – June 30, 2026

Rico Lewis – June 30, 2028

Ruben Dias – June 30, 2027

John Stones – June 30, 2026

Josko Gvardiol – June 30, 2028

Manuel Akanji – June 30, 2027

Nathan Ake – June 30, 2027

Sergio Gomez – June 30, 2026

Joao Cancelo – June 30, 2027

Yan Couto – June 30, 2025

Issa Kabore – June 30, 2025

Taylor Harwood-Bellis – June 30, 2025

Josh Wilson-Esbrand – June 30, 2027

Midfielders

Rodri – June 30, 2027

Matheus Nunes – June 30, 2028

Mateo Kovacic – June 30, 2027

Bernardo Silva – June 30, 2026

Kevin De Bruyne – June 30, 2025

Kalvin Phillips – June 30, 2028

Maximo Perrone – June 30, 2028

James McAtee – June 30, 2026

Claudio Echeverri – June 30, 2028

Forwards

Phil Foden – June 30, 2027

Oscar Bobb – June 30, 2029

Erling Haaland – June 30, 2027

Julian Alvarez – June 30, 2028

Jack Grealish – June 30, 2027

Jeremy Doku – June 30, 2028

City are planning for the future and a lot of their talented young players have signed long-term contracts, including Oscar Bobb.

“I have already learnt so much from Pep, his coaching staff and my team-mates,” Bobb said after signing a new contract in February. “To know I’m going to be here at the club until 2029 means everything to me.

“Now I just want to focus on continuing to further my development and to work as hard as I can every day to try and help the club achieve more success.”

Carson is the third-choice goalkeeper in Guardiola’s squad, and he is the only City player who is out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Despite being a club legend, De Bruyne faces an uncertain future at City as the 32-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract.

TEAMtalk understands that Saudi Pro League sides could be willing to offer City a deal worth in excess of £100million for the Belgium international.

Bernardo Silva signed a contract extension at the Etihad in August 2023, although his new deal includes a £50million release clause.

Haaland has a £173million release clause in his contract but reports suggest that it can only be triggered by a club outside the Premier League.

Harwood-Bellis is currently on loan at Southampton and there is an obligation to buy clause, worth around £20million, that will be triggered if the Saints win promotion back to the Premier League.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona want to extend Cancelo’s loan deal for another season but they aren’t seeking a permanent deal.

How much do Man City players earn?

Goalkeepers

Ederson – £100,000-per-week

Stefan Ortega – £55,000-per-week

Scott Carson – £30,000-per-week

Defenders

Kyle Walker – £175,000-per-week

Rico Lewis – £25,000-per-week

Ruben Dias – £180,000-per-week

John Stones – £250,000-per-week

Josko Gvardiol – £200,000-per-week

Manuel Akanji – £180,000-per-week

Nathan Ake – £160,000-per-week

Sergio Gomez – £50,000-per-week

Joao Cancelo – £206,874-per-week

Yan Couto – £7,944-per-week

Issa Kabore – £20,000-per-week

Taylor Harwood-Bellis – £7,500-per-week

Josh Wilson-Esbrand – £5,000-per-week

Midfielders

Rodri – £220,000-per-week

Matheus Nunes – £130,000-per-week

Mateo Kovacic – £150,000-per-week

Bernardo Silva – £300,000-per-week

Kevin De Bruyne – £400,000-per-week

Kalvin Phillips – £150,000-per-week

Maximo Perrone – £30,000-per-week

James McAtee – £15,000-per-week

Claudio Echeverri – N/A

Forwards

Phil Foden – £225,000-per-week

Oscar Bobb – £50,000-per-week

Erling Haaland – £375,000-per-week

Julian Alvarez – £100,000-per-week

Jack Grealish – £300,000-per-week

Jeremy Doku – £50,000-per-week

The total wage bill at City is estimated to be in the region of £3.7million-per-week, which equates to £192.6million-per-year.

Their wage bill in the 2023/24 campaign is the second-highest in the Premier League and it is only bettered by local rivals Manchester United.

In Europe’s top five leagues, they are also behind Paris Saint-Germain (£258.6million-per-year), Real Madrid (£249.8million-per-year) and Bayern Munich (£235.3million-per-year).

De Bruyne is on a £400,000-per-week contract, making him the highest-paid player at City and the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

He is closely followed by Haaland, who earns a base salary of £375,000-per-week. But the striker’s contract also includes a lot of relatively straightforward bonus clauses.

According to Capology, he could earn an additional £475,000-per-week in bonuses, taking his potential total to an eye-watering £850,000-per-week.

Foden currently earns £225,000-per-week but Football Insider claim that the England international wants a pay rise to get closer to the club’s top earners.

Who are the agents of Man City’s players?

Goalkeepers

Ederson – Gestifute

Stefan Ortega – Neblung sportsnetwork

Scott Carson – Wasserman

Defenders

Kyle Walker – CAA Base Ltd

Rico Lewis – CAA Base Ltd

Ruben Dias – Gestifute

John Stones – Wasserman

Josko Gvardiol – Marjan Sisic

Manuel Akanji – IFM

Nathan Ake – Wasserman

Sergio Gomez – Sports Entertainment Group

Joao Cancelo – Gestifute

Yan Couto – CAA Stellar

Issa Kabore – CAA Stellar

Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Crown Football Talent Ltd

Josh Wilson-Esbrand – ROOF

Midfielders

Rodri – Pablo Barquero

Matheus Nunes – Gestifute

Mateo Kovacic – VPA Sports International Ltd

Bernardo Silva – Gestifute

Kevin De Bruyne – Roc Nation Sports

Kalvin Phillips – CAA Stellar

Maximo Perrone – DC Global SL

James McAtee – YMU Management Ltd

Claudio Echeverri – N/A

Forwards

Phil Foden – N/A

Oscar Bobb – CAA Stellar

Erling Haaland – Rafaela Pimenta

Julian Alvarez – Fernando Hidalgo

Jack Grealish – CAA Stellar

Jeremy Doku – Jefferson Doku (Elevate)

Ederson, Dias, Cancelo, Nunes and Bernardo are all represented by Gestifute, which is owned by Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes.

CAA Stellar also have five City players on their books and their other high-profile clients include Eduardo Camavinga, Ivan Toney, Ibrahima Konate and Kobbie Mainoo.

De Bruyne joined Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports agency in 2019 and Doku is represented by his older brother, who works for the Elevate agency.

Haaland’a agent is Rafaela Pimenta, who initially worked under Mino Raiola and inherited some of his clients after his death in 2022.

“I think it is not necessary to say that Erling does what he wants,” she told Relevo when asked about Haaland’s future.

“It is not true. Erling is always going to do what is good for him and for his club, Manchester City. When everyone is willing to make a change, it will be done.

“He’s not the type of player who’s going to say: ‘I’m leaving, bye, I don’t want to know anything’. It is not like this. And it’s not going to happen because respect comes before everything. If they give it to him, he will give it too.”

