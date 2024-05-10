Manchester City
Premier League • England
The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…
Manchester City have one of the most star-studded squads in the world – and TEAMtalk have provided a detailed breakdown of each player’s contract.
City have enjoyed a lot of success under Pep Guardiola, winning five Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA World Club Cup.
A lot of their players have been rewarded with lucrative and long-term contracts as City want to keep hold of their world-class talents.
Using data from transfermarkt, capology and other sources, we’ve taken a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at City.
When does every Man City player’s contract expire?
Goalkeepers
Ederson – June 30, 2026
Stefan Ortega – June 30, 2025
Scott Carson – June 30, 2024
Defenders
Kyle Walker – June 30, 2026
Rico Lewis – June 30, 2028
Ruben Dias – June 30, 2027
John Stones – June 30, 2026
Josko Gvardiol – June 30, 2028
Manuel Akanji – June 30, 2027
Nathan Ake – June 30, 2027
Sergio Gomez – June 30, 2026
Joao Cancelo – June 30, 2027
Yan Couto – June 30, 2025
Issa Kabore – June 30, 2025
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – June 30, 2025
Josh Wilson-Esbrand – June 30, 2027
Midfielders
Rodri – June 30, 2027
Matheus Nunes – June 30, 2028
Mateo Kovacic – June 30, 2027
Bernardo Silva – June 30, 2026
Kevin De Bruyne – June 30, 2025
Kalvin Phillips – June 30, 2028
Maximo Perrone – June 30, 2028
James McAtee – June 30, 2026
Claudio Echeverri – June 30, 2028
Forwards
Phil Foden – June 30, 2027
Oscar Bobb – June 30, 2029
Erling Haaland – June 30, 2027
Julian Alvarez – June 30, 2028
Jack Grealish – June 30, 2027
Jeremy Doku – June 30, 2028
City are planning for the future and a lot of their talented young players have signed long-term contracts, including Oscar Bobb.
“I have already learnt so much from Pep, his coaching staff and my team-mates,” Bobb said after signing a new contract in February. “To know I’m going to be here at the club until 2029 means everything to me.
“Now I just want to focus on continuing to further my development and to work as hard as I can every day to try and help the club achieve more success.”
Carson is the third-choice goalkeeper in Guardiola’s squad, and he is the only City player who is out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season.
Despite being a club legend, De Bruyne faces an uncertain future at City as the 32-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract.
TEAMtalk understands that Saudi Pro League sides could be willing to offer City a deal worth in excess of £100million for the Belgium international.
Bernardo Silva signed a contract extension at the Etihad in August 2023, although his new deal includes a £50million release clause.
Haaland has a £173million release clause in his contract but reports suggest that it can only be triggered by a club outside the Premier League.
Harwood-Bellis is currently on loan at Southampton and there is an obligation to buy clause, worth around £20million, that will be triggered if the Saints win promotion back to the Premier League.
According to reports in Spain, Barcelona want to extend Cancelo’s loan deal for another season but they aren’t seeking a permanent deal.
.@PhilFoden 🤝 @ErlingHaaland 💫
Haaland's fourth goal is your @sure Move of the Match! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/m3lu1pUPzT
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2024
How much do Man City players earn?
Goalkeepers
Ederson – £100,000-per-week
Stefan Ortega – £55,000-per-week
Scott Carson – £30,000-per-week
Defenders
Kyle Walker – £175,000-per-week
Rico Lewis – £25,000-per-week
Ruben Dias – £180,000-per-week
John Stones – £250,000-per-week
Josko Gvardiol – £200,000-per-week
Manuel Akanji – £180,000-per-week
Nathan Ake – £160,000-per-week
Sergio Gomez – £50,000-per-week
Joao Cancelo – £206,874-per-week
Yan Couto – £7,944-per-week
Issa Kabore – £20,000-per-week
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – £7,500-per-week
Josh Wilson-Esbrand – £5,000-per-week
Midfielders
Rodri – £220,000-per-week
Matheus Nunes – £130,000-per-week
Mateo Kovacic – £150,000-per-week
Bernardo Silva – £300,000-per-week
Kevin De Bruyne – £400,000-per-week
Kalvin Phillips – £150,000-per-week
Maximo Perrone – £30,000-per-week
James McAtee – £15,000-per-week
Claudio Echeverri – N/A
Forwards
Phil Foden – £225,000-per-week
Oscar Bobb – £50,000-per-week
Erling Haaland – £375,000-per-week
Julian Alvarez – £100,000-per-week
Jack Grealish – £300,000-per-week
Jeremy Doku – £50,000-per-week
The total wage bill at City is estimated to be in the region of £3.7million-per-week, which equates to £192.6million-per-year.
Their wage bill in the 2023/24 campaign is the second-highest in the Premier League and it is only bettered by local rivals Manchester United.
In Europe’s top five leagues, they are also behind Paris Saint-Germain (£258.6million-per-year), Real Madrid (£249.8million-per-year) and Bayern Munich (£235.3million-per-year).
De Bruyne is on a £400,000-per-week contract, making him the highest-paid player at City and the highest-paid player in the Premier League.
He is closely followed by Haaland, who earns a base salary of £375,000-per-week. But the striker’s contract also includes a lot of relatively straightforward bonus clauses.
According to Capology, he could earn an additional £475,000-per-week in bonuses, taking his potential total to an eye-watering £850,000-per-week.
Foden currently earns £225,000-per-week but Football Insider claim that the England international wants a pay rise to get closer to the club’s top earners.
Who are the agents of Man City’s players?
Goalkeepers
Ederson – Gestifute
Stefan Ortega – Neblung sportsnetwork
Scott Carson – Wasserman
Defenders
Kyle Walker – CAA Base Ltd
Rico Lewis – CAA Base Ltd
Ruben Dias – Gestifute
John Stones – Wasserman
Josko Gvardiol – Marjan Sisic
Manuel Akanji – IFM
Nathan Ake – Wasserman
Sergio Gomez – Sports Entertainment Group
Joao Cancelo – Gestifute
Yan Couto – CAA Stellar
Issa Kabore – CAA Stellar
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Crown Football Talent Ltd
Josh Wilson-Esbrand – ROOF
Five #PL titles later… 🏆
What have you made of John Stones' @ManCity journey so far? pic.twitter.com/gUJWNIBuQC
— Premier League (@premierleague) August 9, 2023
Midfielders
Rodri – Pablo Barquero
Matheus Nunes – Gestifute
Mateo Kovacic – VPA Sports International Ltd
Bernardo Silva – Gestifute
Kevin De Bruyne – Roc Nation Sports
Kalvin Phillips – CAA Stellar
Maximo Perrone – DC Global SL
James McAtee – YMU Management Ltd
Claudio Echeverri – N/A
Forwards
Phil Foden – N/A
Oscar Bobb – CAA Stellar
Erling Haaland – Rafaela Pimenta
Julian Alvarez – Fernando Hidalgo
Jack Grealish – CAA Stellar
Jeremy Doku – Jefferson Doku (Elevate)
Ederson, Dias, Cancelo, Nunes and Bernardo are all represented by Gestifute, which is owned by Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes.
CAA Stellar also have five City players on their books and their other high-profile clients include Eduardo Camavinga, Ivan Toney, Ibrahima Konate and Kobbie Mainoo.
De Bruyne joined Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports agency in 2019 and Doku is represented by his older brother, who works for the Elevate agency.
Haaland’a agent is Rafaela Pimenta, who initially worked under Mino Raiola and inherited some of his clients after his death in 2022.
“I think it is not necessary to say that Erling does what he wants,” she told Relevo when asked about Haaland’s future.
“It is not true. Erling is always going to do what is good for him and for his club, Manchester City. When everyone is willing to make a change, it will be done.
“He’s not the type of player who’s going to say: ‘I’m leaving, bye, I don’t want to know anything’. It is not like this. And it’s not going to happen because respect comes before everything. If they give it to him, he will give it too.”
