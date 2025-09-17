Amorim sack? Five Man Utd players who could be surplus to requirements for a new manager

Man Utd could make big changes to their squad

Ruben Amorim is coming under increasing pressure at Manchester United and a number of players could potentially follow the manager out of the exit door.

United backed Amorim in the summer transfer window but they’ve had a poor start to the season and TEAMtalk understands that there is growing alarm at the team’s struggles.

While his 3-4-2-1 system has failed to get the best out of some big-name stars, there are a few players who would be sad to see the manager leave.

We’ve taken a look at five Manchester United players who could be deemed surplus to requirements if Amorim is sacked.

Patrick Dorgu

Having played as a wing-back at Leece, Dorgu was identified as a suitable fit for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation and joined United in a £29.1million deal in the January transfer window.

The Denmark international has impressed with his pace, athleticism and ball-carrying ability, which help United transition from defence into attack down the left-hand side.

But he has been criticised for his lack of end product in the final third, registering just one assist and no goals in 24 appearances in all competitions.

If Amorim is sacked by United and a new manager takes over at Old Trafford, they would probably revert to a back four formation and the wing-back role would be a thing of the past.

While Dorgu has previously played at left-back at Leece, he is not the most convincing one-versus-one defender and has struggled against a few Premier League wingers.

The 20-year-old is very versatile and also played as a right winger in Serie A but United already have Bryan Mbeumo and Amad for that position.

Luke Shaw

The longest-serving player at Old Trafford, Shaw joined United in the summer of 2014 and has since played under five permanent managers and one interim boss.

He established himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but his persistent injury struggles mean he no longer has the athleticism to constantly get up and down the pitch.

The 30-year-old has now transitioned to a new role, playing as the left centre-back in Amorim’s back three while Lisandro Martinez continues his recovery from major knee surgery.

“I really like this formation,” he said. “I’ve spoken a lot about left-centre back or left-wing back, just in general with a lot of people asking me the same question. Not too much with the manager, to be fair.

“I don’t mind wherever the manager wants me to play. I’m happy to play anywhere. I think at the moment, I’ve been playing left-centre this pre-season so we’ll have to see if that carries on.”

Aside from a poor performance in the Manchester derby, the England international has impressed in a back three and Amorim labelled him as a “world-class player” during pre-season.

But a new manager and a formation change would bring an end to that experiment and leave Shaw with an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Amorim is rock bottom for Man Utd managers since the Second World War

Harry Maguire

While a lot of United players have struggled to adapt to the different formation under Amorim, Maguire has been one of the biggest beneficiaries.

The centre-back has previously done well in a similar system for England, helping his country reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.

He was one of the first names on Amorim’s teamsheet in the second half of last season and played an integral role in their run to the Europa League final.

“Harry Maguire is perfect when you play with three defenders,” the manager said. “He is perfect in the middle.”

But he is yet to start a game in the Premier League this season and will find first-team opportunities even harder to come by if United switch to a back four formation.

The 32-year-old would have to compete with Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven for just two centre-back spots.

He has also entered the final year of his £190,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been working to reduce the overall wage bill.

READ MORE: Top 10 earners at Man Utd after Sesko, Mbeumo and Cunha sign big contracts

Mason Mount

Despite enduring an injury-plagued start to his United career, Mount has maintained the trust and support of his manager.

“He is such a player,” Amorim said. “He works really hard, he has quality. When you see that kind of guy like Mason working hard every day, eating well, having ice baths, when you have this kind of player you just want to help him.”

The England international is also tailor-made for the left-sided number 10 role in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, having played in a similar position under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

He was selected ahead of Alejandro Garnacho for the Europa League final against Tottenham and also started the first three Premier League games this season before suffering another injury against Burnley.

While Amorim hasn’t lost faith in the 26-year-old, another manager may not have the same patience for a player who has missed more than 50 games through injury in the last two years.

A 4-2-3-1 formation also has room for just one number 10 and club captain Bruno Fernandes is undoubtedly above Mount in the pecking order.

Mason Mount and Ruben Amorim have confirmed the midfielder's injury

Mason Mount and Ruben Amorim have confirmed the midfielder's injury

Joshua Zirkzee

One of the last signings of the Erik ten Hag era, Zirkzee joined United from Bologna in a £36.5million deal in the summer of 2024.

But the Netherlands international hasn’t proven himself to be particularly prolific at Old Trafford, netting just seven goals in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Under Amorim, he has mainly played in one of the number 10 positions behind the striker and has impressed with his link-up play and technical ability.

“I think Josh is not a clear [number] nine, he played more as a 10 [attacking midfielder],” the head coach said.

“He’s stronger physically, he’s thinner, he’s working really hard, and he plays in a better position for him. He’s improving, he’s winning more duels and he’s even faster, you feel that in the game, and that helps to make the decision.”

Alongside Mount, the 24-year-old would find himself behind Fernandes in the pecking order if United return to a 4-2-3-1 formation with a new manager.

He has been linked with a number of Serie A sides and United could look to replace him with a traditional striker who is capable of challenging Benjamin Sesko.

READ MORE: Onana only fifth on horror £375m list of most expensive Man Utd flops who left on loan