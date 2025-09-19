Transfer Debrief: Man Utd star wanted by Guardiola; Liverpool plot Napoli raid; Leeds United crown jewel in-demand

Manchester City are plotting a controversial move for a Manchester United fan favourite, Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants to sign a Napoli defender, while a Leeds United star is generating serious interest – all in this week’s exclusive TEAMtalk Transfer Debrief.

MAN CITY PLOTTING SHOCK MAN UTD RAID

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, and the player is growing increasingly frustrated by his lack of consistent minutes under Ruben Amorim.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on September 17 that Guardiola is keen to lure Mainoo away from Old Trafford, as he believes his qualities could fit into his system well.

Mainoo, 20, who was keen to go out on loan over the summer, could be open to a Red Devils exit if he remains out of the starting XI.

Along with Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle United are understood to be big admirers of Mainoo, who is yet to start a Premier League game this term.

However, the midfielder is contracted until 2027 and Man Utd have the option to extend his deal by a further year, which puts them in a strong negotiating position.

Sources suggest that a bid of £70million would be required for any suitor to stand a chance of signing Mainoo in January or next summer.

Guardiola is keen on the 10-time capped England star, and this is a situation to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks and months.

ARNE SLOT WANTS NAPOLI ACE AT LIVERPOOL

Man City beat Napoli 2-0 in their Champions League opener on Thursday, and Liverpool manager Arne Slot will have had a keen eye on the fixture.

TEAMtalk insider Rudy Galetti reported on September 16 that Slot is a long-time admirer of Napoli centre-back Sam Beukema, and views him as a possible option to strengthen his Liverpool defence.

Beukema, 26, who is a close friend of Man City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, was shortlisted by Slot during his time as Feyenoord manager.

The centre-back made the €31million (£26.8m / $36.6m) move from Bologna to Napoli this summer, and scored on his Serie A debut for the club against Fiorentina. He also played the full Champions League clash against the Cityzens.

The centre-back position will come into focus for Liverpool potentially in January but certainly next summer, amid the uncertainty over the future of Ibrahima Konate, who has entered the final year of his Anfield contract.

It’s no secret that Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi remains a top target for the Reds after they failed with a deadline-day move for the England star. However, we understand that Beukema could be a player Liverpool look to bring in due to Slot’s connection and admiration for the player.

LEEDS UNITED’S CROWN JEWEL TARGETED

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk correspondent Fletcher Fletcher on September 17 that Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka is generating serious interest.

Tanaka’s future at Elland Road was on a knife-edge this summer, with the Japanese midfielder nearly leaving Elland Road had the club failed to secure promotion.

Insiders confirm that Celtic maintained a strong interest in the 27-year-old, having pursued him before his move to Leeds in the summer of 2024, but they are not alone.

TEAMtalk understands that from the Premier League, Bournemouth and Brentford are interested in Tanaka, while several Bundesliga sides are also keen.

Had Leeds not been promoted, the 27-year-old would likely have departed Elland Road. Should the Whites be relegated this season, his future will no doubt come under the spotlight again.

MAN CITY ICON TARGETED BY SERIE A GIANTS

TEAMtalk understands that Man City, meanwhile, are at risk of losing long-serving midfielder Bernardo Silva on a free transfer next summer, with interest in his signature ramping up.

Our transfer insider Dean Jones revealed today (September 19) that Silva, 31, is being targeted by Juventus.

The Portuguese’s contract expires at the end of this season, meaning that overseas clubs are free to hold negotiations with him in January ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

Juventus’ pursuit of Silva is understood to be in its early stages, but sources in Turin have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the club have ambitions of signing him.

The big obstacle, however, is wages. Silva currently earns £300,000 per week with Man City. Juve’s current wage structure is nowhere near that level, with their top stars understood to earn in the region of half that figure.

That disparity raises serious doubts over whether a deal could realistically be struck, unless Silva is prepared to make a significant personal sacrifice or Juve undergo a major financial shift.

MARTIN, POTTER, AMORIM SACK LATEST AND MORE…

Real Madrid are interested in Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven, while Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate remains a target.

Rangers manager Russell Martin could be sacked if the Scottish giants lose to Hibernian on Saturday. Davide Ancelotti, Steven Gerrard, Sean Dyche, and Danny Rohl are among the replacement targets.

Graham Potter is under increasing pressure at West Ham United, with former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic being eyed as a potential replacement. Former Wolves manager Gary O’Neil is also under consideration.

Man Utd boss Amorim is not under immediate pressure and will be backed in January as things stand. The Red Devils are keen to strengthen in midfield and defence.

Everton are not currently planning to sign any free agents, but are keen to strengthen further in January.

Brentford are keen to reward forward Kevin Schade with a lucrative new contract to stave off growing interest in his signature.

Jose Mourinho is keen to bring Chelsea centre-back target Antonio Silva to Benfica.

Chelsea are preparing to step up their interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton amid Romeo Lavia’s injury problems.

Everton and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid’s 17-year-old midfielder Dan Fitzgerald.