Luis Suarez is personally trying to get a Liverpool transfer deal over the line, with a report revealing what he has told Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo about a potential move to Anfield, as the Uruguayan’s performance against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park in the Champions League on Thursday showcased his ability to star for Arne Slot’s side in the future.

Araujo is one of the best centre-backs in the world and has been on the books of Barcelona since 2018. The Uruguay international, who can also operate as a right-back, has won LaLiga twice with Barcelona so far in his career and has put his injury and fitness problems behind him.

Liverpool have long been linked with Araujo, with multiple Spanish media outlets reporting that the defending Premier League champions have set their sights on the 26-year-old as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

While reporting Juventus’ interest in the defender in March, TuttoJuve claimed that Liverpool view Araujo as a successor to Van Dijk, who is 34 now.

Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Defensa Central, also reported in July Liverpool’s interest in Araujo to take the place of Van Dijk in the long term.

Fresh reports in Spain this week stated that Liverpool are planning to make a bid of €50million (£43.3m, $59m) for Araujo.

E-Noticies has backed that claim, adding that the defender himself is aware that Liverpool ‘are willing to pay €50million (£43.3m, $59m) for his services’.

The Spanish news outlet has also revealed that former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has spoken to Araujo, with the two having played together for the Uruguay national football team.

Suarez has ‘contacted’ Araujo and has told him ‘to sign for Liverpool’, according to the report, which has added: ‘Luis Suarez calls and tells him that Liverpool are going all out for his signing’.



Araujo has made 178 appearances for Barcelona so far in his career, scoring 10 goals and giving seven assists in the process.



Ronald Araujo a rock at the back for Barcelona vs Newcastle

Araujo has re-established himself as an important player for Barcelona this season and started against Newcastle United in the Champions League on Thursday evening.

Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, stole the headlines for Barcelona with his brace, as Hansi Flick’s side won 2-1 at St. James’ Park.

Araujo’s importance in the win cannot be undermined, with the centre-back providing a commanding display for Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo described Araujo’s performance as ‘overwhelming’ and noted: ‘He came into the starting XI to counter Woltemade’s height, but the German giant was left on the bench and had to take over from another center-back, Burn, on set pieces. Determined, he dominated the aerial play and decisively cut in.’

Sport wrote that Araujo was ‘imperial’ and observed: ‘It was not an easy exam, but he passed it with A grade.

‘Very well behind, hardly making mistakes, winning a thousand and one aerial duels and without getting complicated in ball exit.’

Araujo’s performance against Newcastle indicates that he could succeed at Liverpool, but if he continues to play like this, then Barcelona are unlikely to sell him.

