Real Madrid could make another offer to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise this summer, according to reports, while Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez now has an ‘agreeement in principle’ to join the La Liga giants.

Los Blancos are determined to avoid a third season in a row without a major trophy after a turbulent campaign came to and end with Real Madrid finishing second in La Liga.

Real Madrid have already secured the free transfers of Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva, while Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella have joined for fees from Chelsea and Inter Milan respectively.

It was revealed that Real Madrid’s mystery €150m bid, which helped Florentino Perez win the recent presidential election, was for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

There was speculation that the bid was for Olise, however, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said during speculation that the superstar is not for sale.

Hainer told BILD: “Michael Olise is a Bayern Munich player who still has a long-term contract – and we are not a club that sells players.

“If Florentino Perez wants to send us an offer – which hasn’t happened yet – he can save himself the trouble.”

Former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added at the time: “For a player like Olise, there is no price that would tempt us.”

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Real Madrid ready to bid as much as €220m

But Spanish newspaper Marca insists that an ‘offer of over €200m (£191m)’ from Real Madrid is on the cards but that they have a limit of around €220m.

Marca reveals: ‘Real Madrid still has those 150 million euros safely tucked away, but it seems clear that taking Olise from the Allianz Arena will cost more. In fact, Real Madrid could raise their bid above 200 million euros, with a limit of around 220 million.

‘Obviously, money isn’t unlimited, despite Real Madrid’s healthy financial situation. Therefore, a significant departure in midfield for next season isn’t out of the question. The defense is being reinforced (Carvajal and Alaba have already left), and the forward line is considered untouchable by the club, which believes that Mbappé, Vinicius, and Bellingham should remain the team’s attacking focal points.

‘Thus, all signs point to names like Fede Valverde or Aurélien Tchouaméni, who are in the spotlight after their two altercations at Valdebebas, which have put both of them in the fans’ eyes. And both are in a good position in the transfer market.

‘Will that offer of over 200 million be enough? If there’s one thing that’s clear in football, it’s that players play where they want .’

Chelsea midfielder Fernandez is another key target with Italian journalist Nicolo Schira claiming that Real Madrid have now reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with the Argentina international.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between #RealMadrid and #EnzoFernandez for a contract until 2032. Real Madrid are now ready to submit a huge bid to #Chelssa to try to sign the midfielder, who wants to leave #CFC and pushing to join Madrid. #transfers.’

It comes after TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed that Real Madrid are preparing to test Chelsea’s resolve with an offer worth in excess of £100million for the midfielder.