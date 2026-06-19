Liverpool have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Nico Schlotterbeck to Anfield, with the Spanish media reporting that the defender wants to follow Ibrahima Konate and move to Real Madrid instead, as Antonio Rudiger gives his verdict on his Germany international teammate.

Back on March 26, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool were looking at Schlotterbeck as a potential replacement for Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool were in talks with Konate over a new contract at the time, but the Premier League giants were already looking at potential replacements for the France international defender.

Konate eventually left Liverpool as a free agent and has signed a contract with Real Madrid, who also secured the services of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from the Reds in the summer of 2026.

Schlotterbeck signed a new deal with Borussia Dortmund in April, but the Germany international centre-back has a special clause in his contract,

According to Sky Germany and Bild, Liverpool and Madrid are among the few chosen clubs that can trigger the release clause worth between €50m-€60m (up to £52m, $68.8m) this summer.

Liverpool need a replacement for Konate, and Schlotterbeck, who is playing for Germany at the 2026 World Cup, would be perfect for manager Andoni Iraola’s side.

At 26, Schlotterbeck is at the top of his game and is also a Germany international.

It was reported in late May that Liverpool were in talks over Schlotterbeck.

However, El Debate has now reported that Schlotterbeck wants to join Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish publication has reported that Schlotterbeck ‘wants to play for Real Madrid’ and with his Germany international team-mate Antonio Rudiger at Estadio Bernabeu.

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Nico Schlotterbeck wants to join Real Madrid

El Debate has claimed that new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign another top centre-back this summer.

‘Schlotterbeck is once again the top target’ for the Spanish and European giants, who have endured two successive seasons without a major trophy.

It has been reported that ‘Schlotterbeck has made it clear from the very beginning that his desire is to come to Real Madrid to play alongside his compatriot Antonio (Rudiger)’.

‘His true desire is Real Madrid’, added the report about Schlotterbeck.

El Debate has added: ‘He wants to experience what Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva, and Cucurella are currently enjoying: being a Real Madrid player during the World Cup.’

Rudiger himself has publicly endorsed Madrid’s pursuit of Schlotterbeck and Felix Nmecha, who is also a Dortmund player and is a Germany international.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has quoted Rudiger as saying about Schlotterbeck and Nmecha: “Good players are always welcome. But I don’t want to say much more about it. I’d be happy.”

Regarding Schlotterbeck, Rudiger said: “Nico has always been a threat, especially from set pieces.

“He’s aggressive, he’s always there in duels and his build-up play is outstanding.

“His left foot is gold.”

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