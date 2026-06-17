Xabi Alonso stunned after Chelsea COMPLETE huge transfer without his knowledge

A top source has claimed Chelsea just completed a major transfer without any input from Xabi Alonso, who only found out about the move via Fabrizio Romano’s social media updates.

Chelsea’s model is heavily weighted towards their plethora of sporting directors, and there have always been suggestions which ever manager is in charge at the time isn’t entirely in tune with arrivals and exits.

Upon appointing Xabi Alonso on May 17, our insider, Graeme Bailey, broke news of Alonso NOT asking for total control over transfers, which is a decision he may already be regretting.

He explained: ‘Importantly, we understand Alonso is NOT demanding total control over recruitment or football operations.

‘Instead, the 44-year-old acknowledges Chelsea’s current model has already assembled a hugely talented squad that requires only targeted additions to become genuine Premier League title challengers.

‘Nevertheless, Chelsea are prepared to adjust elements of the existing working structure in order to address remaining concerns and ensure Alonso feels fully supported in the role.’

But according to the latest from trusted reporter Matteo Morreto, Alonso had no knowledge or input in Chelsea’s recent sale of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid.

That move was completed at breakneck speed, with Real Madrid officially confirming the arrival on Monday.

The Spanish left-back signed a six-year deal after Real Madrid agreed to pay Chelsea €55m plus €5m in add-ons.

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Cucurella was among Chelsea’s most senior and consistent performers. He’d been the regular starter at left-back, though Morreto – who works closely with transfer guru Romano – stated BlueCo finalised the move without Alonso’s input.

That news was relayed by The Chelsea Chronicle, with the report also claiming Cucurella to Real’s rivals Atletico Madrid was practically a done deal before Jose Mourinho’s side thundered in.

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Who will replace Marc Cucurella at Chelsea?

The obvious question to ask at this point is will Chelsea sign a replacement, and if so, who?

Blues fans might be dismayed to learn Romano is among those reporting Chelsea might not sign a direct successor to Cucurella, and instead will put their full faith in Jorrel Hato.

Of course, the 20-year-old Dutchman is a fine player in his own right, but it would be yet another case of Chelsea relying on young players when there’s a clear need for experience and leadership.

What’s more, The Athletic subsequently stated that if a signing is made, it’s likely to be a more versatile option capable of covering multiple positions, and not a specialist left-back.

Valentin Barco is the player Chelsea have in mind, with his permanent transfer from sister club Strasbourg understood to be sealed, per The Athletic.

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