‘Real striker’ Lucas Perez can smell the goals – Wenger

Arsene Wenger praised Lucas Perez’s scent for goals after the forward’s hat-trick against Basel saw Arsenal finish top of their Champions League group.

Perez hit three goals as the Gunners wrapped up a comprehensive 4-1 victory in Switzerland, with Alex Iwobi adding the fourth and Seydou Doumbia grabbing a late consolation for the hosts.

The win, coupled with Paris Saint-Germain only scraping a draw at home to Ludogorets, means Arsenal advance to the round of 16 as group winners for the first time since 2012.

Perez tapped home two goals within eight first-half minutes before completing his hat-trick with a well-taken effort just after the interval.

Iwobi then finished from close-range as Arsenal outclassed their hosts, with Perez the star of the show having started just his fifth game since his summer move from Deportivo La Coruna.

The 28-year-old had only scored an EFL Cup brace over Nottingham Forest before Tuesday night having also missed a period of games with an ankle injury.

But he showed what he could do as he put Basle to the sword, before earning the plaudits of his manager.

“I think he took advantage of the fact that we created good chances, but he’s a goalscorer. He scored over 20 goals in Spain and that’s no coincidence,” said Wenger.

“So overall I think that he’s shown that he has a good smell for a goal in the box. The first two looked easy goals, created by the team to make, what you call in England, tap-ins.

“But he (Lucas) is there. You have to be there. The third was a real striker’s goal.”

Wenger on Arsenal selection

Wenger opted to take a strong squad to Switzerland and he played Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil from the start.

Both played their parts in all four of Arsenal’s goals before they were then taken off ahead of a busy schedule, and Wenger was pleased his decision to stick with a strong side rather than shuffle his pack was vindicated.

Asked if his brave team selection paid off, he replied: “Yes, I feel we had a good start, we were quite mobile and technically very agile as well, and quick.

“Overall the speed of our start surprised Basle. It was a convincing performance. Since the start of the season our squad system has worked well.”

For Basle, the defeat meant they exit Europe altogether with Ludogorets’ point in Paris enough to secure Europa League football for the Bulgarian champions in the new year.

Urs Fischer’s position as head coach may now come under scrutiny despite winning the Swiss Super League last season, and goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik conceded it was not a great night for the hosts.

“It was a really difficult night,” he said.

“They showed a lot of quality, and were very effective up front. They didn’t shoot as many times as in London in the first game, but they were really effective here.”