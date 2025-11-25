TEAMtalk can reveal the stunning impact new Rangers boss Danny Rohl is having at Ibrox, after a dramatic 24 hours at the Scottish Premiership giants.

In a dramatic turn of events at Ibrox, Rangers’ hierarchy has decided to part ways with sporting director Kevin Thelwell and chief executive Patrick Stewart, with the towering influence of manager Danny Röhl cited as a pivotal factor in the decision.

Sources close to the club suggest that the German tactician’s uncompromising vision for the future has exposed deep frustrations within the boardroom, particularly over recruitment failures and the ill-fated appointment of Russell Martin as a previous managerial choice.

Since Röhl’s arrival, the 36-year-old has been nothing short of transformative. Rangers remain unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership under his stewardship, playing an energetic, possession-based style that has re-energised a previously disillusioned fanbase. His side’s blend of high pressing and technical fluency has drawn widespread praise and positioned the Gers as genuine title contenders once again.

However, Röhl has been characteristically blunt about the squad’s shortcomings. The German has repeatedly stressed that sustained success demands “the right profiles” – athletic, technically assured players capable of executing his demanding system at the highest level.

Insiders claim he presented the board with a forensic breakdown of recent transfer windows, highlighting a series of signings that failed to meet the required physical and technical thresholds.

The 49ers Enterprises, Rangers’ majority owners, are understood to have been particularly unimpressed by the recruitment strategy overseen by Thelwell and the broader football operation under Stewart.

The appointment of Russell Martin, initially seen as a progressive move, quickly unravelled into a tactical mismatch that set the club back significantly.

Rohl to be backed in busy January window

With Thelwell and Stewart now set to depart, Röhl is expected to receive significant backing in the January window.

Club sources indicate a war chest will be made available for players who fit the manager’s exacting criteria – quick, dynamic footballers with the stamina and skill to dominate Scottish and European football.

The club is also already working to meet with candidates and get the right men in to run the club and help Rohl bring success on the pitch.

For the first time in years, Rangers appear fully aligned behind one vision. Danny Röhl has not just saved their season; he may well have redefined their future.

