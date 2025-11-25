Chelsea plan £133m January raid on Porto for TWO sensations – sources

FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, who is on Chelsea's radar

Chelsea are planning to raid FC Porto for striker Samu Aghehowa and midfielder Victor Froholdt, sources have told TEAMtalk.

As the January transfer window looms, Chelsea are intensifying their scouting operations in Portugal, with FC Porto emerging as a prime target.

The Blues, under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, are casting a wide net but have zeroed in on two standout talents: prolific striker Aghehowa and prodigious midfielder Froholdt.

With Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético Madrid lurking, Chelsea may need to accelerate their plans to avoid missing out on these gems.

Aghehowa, who has earned four caps for Spain, has been a revelation since joining Porto from Atlético Madrid in 2024.

The 21-year-old’s blistering pace, clinical finishing, and ability to thrive in high-pressing systems have yielded nine goals and one assist in 15 appearances this season, making him one of Europe’s most coveted young strikers.

Chelsea’s interest in the striker sensation dates back to the summer, but recent reports suggest they are prepared to table a £80million (€91.2m, $105.5m) bid as early as January to fend off rivals.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham Hotspur, managed by Thomas Frank, are “very keen” on securing Aghehowa’s services and are ready to make a bid.

However, Porto have firmly stated they have no intention of letting their star depart mid-season, and it will take any club to pay the full release clause to sign Aghehowa.

Sources close to Stamford Bridge indicate Chelsea may be “forced to move” decisively, especially if Aghehowa’s form continues to soar.

Why Chelsea want Victor Froholdt – sources

Equally exciting is 19-year-old Denmark international midfielder Victor Froholdt, whose superb displays have lit up Porto’s engine room.

The box-to-box dynamo, with his vision, tenacity, and long-range prowess, has started every league match for Porto, who are three points clear at the top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga table at the moment after 11 rounds of matches.

Froholdt’s €85m (£75.5m, $98.3m) release clause hasn’t deterred admirers, with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone “loving” the youngster and pushing for a move.

Chelsea scouts have been “checking in regularly,” captivated by Froholdt’s potential to bolster their transitional play.

Froholdt has attracted overtures from Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion, and even Real Madrid, with Porto valuing him between €50-60 million (up to £52.6m, $69.3m).

A January sale remains possible if the Dragons receive an irresistible offer, allowing them to reinvest in squad depth.

Chelsea’s Portuguese raid underscores their strategy of blending youth with Premier League-ready talent, aiming to challenge the elite.

As January draws closer, Maresca’s war chest – bolstered by recent sales – positions the Blues favourably.

However, with Tottenham and Atletico the mix, the race for Aghehowa and Froholdt promises fireworks.

Will Chelsea strike first and get a double deal of £132.6m (€151.1m, $174.7m) done, or will Porto hold firm? The coming weeks will tell.

