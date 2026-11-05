Arsenal want TWO Bournemouth stars but Man Utd could snatch one – Exclusive

Bournemouth star Marcus Tavernier is generating significant Premier League interest following his hugely impressive start to the season, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the clubs keeping close tabs on his progress, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 27-year-old has emerged as one of the Cherries’ most sought-after players, with his performances under Marco Rose attracting growing attention from several Premier League rivals.

We understand that Arsenal and Manchester United have both been monitoring Tavernier closely, while Newcastle United remain long-term admirers and Tottenham Hotspur also considered him during the summer.

The former Middlesbrough man has scored six goals in 14 appearances this season, operating primarily from the left but offering far more than a conventional winger.

Tavernier’s versatility is a major part of his appeal. He can operate across the forward line and in midfield, and has even shown he can do a job at wing-back. His form has also brought him into consideration for Thomas Tuchel’s next England squad.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal have been compiling reports on Tavernier as they assess options to strengthen their left-sided attack.

The Gunners remain in the market for a new left winger, and Tavernier is a player they have been keeping a close eye on.

His ability to play in several positions could make him an attractive option for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal consider how to add depth and quality to their attacking ranks.

We can now reveal that Tavernier is another Bournemouth player who has impressed Arsenal’s recruitment team, with the north London club having been paying particularly close attention to the Cherries.

Indeed, Arsenal are huge admirers of teenage forward Eli Junior Kroupi, who has also caught their attention, while they have been watching midfielder Alex Scott closely.

Tavernier’s emergence as another player to impress them further underlines the extent of Arsenal’s interest in Bournemouth’s squad and the work they have been doing on potential targets at the Vitality Stadium.

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Man Utd also smitten with Marcus Tavernier

Manchester United have also been watching the Bournemouth star, with the club’s recruitment department assessing his situation as part of their wider transfer planning.

United are currently looking to bring in a new left-back and forward in January, but their priorities could change depending on who is appointed as the club’s next head coach if Michael Carrick is sacked.

TEAMtalk understands that Jason Wilcox has tasked the recruitment department with continuing its work on potential targets, with Tavernier among the players being assessed.

Newcastle are another club keeping tabs on developments. The Magpies have admired Tavernier for some time, with the family connection adding another point of interest: his brother, James, previously starred for the club.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have seen Tavernier’s importance grow as he continues to deliver in the final third. His six goals in 14 starts underline the impact he is making, while his ability to fill a number of roles makes him a valuable part of Rose’s side.

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