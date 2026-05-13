Senegalese centre-forward Pape Moussa Fall has emerged as one of the most intriguing young talents ahead of the summer 2026 transfer window, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that West Ham and Crystal Palace are among four London sides to have listed the striker as a possible summer target.

The 21-year-old, standing at an imposing 2.03 metres (6ft 6in), is currently on loan at Belgian side RAAL La Louvière from FC Metz, where he has enjoyed a prolific campaign, netting 13 goals. His combination of aerial dominance, physical presence, and clinical finishing has caught the eye of clubs across Europe.

Metz, who hold a contract with the forward until June 2029, are reportedly divided on whether to retain the player or sanction a sale, with valuations circulating at around €6 million (£5.2m, $7m).

Fall is set to return to his parent club this summer following their relegation to Ligue 2, but sources suggest a move away is increasingly likely.

In Ligue 1, Lille and Lorient have enquired about his availability, viewing him as a promising addition to their attacking lines.

However, sources can confirm that Premier League interest is significant, with West Ham United and Crystal Palace leading the charge from London clubs keen to bolster their forward options.

Brentford and Fulham have also registered interest, adding further English competition for his signature.

Bundesliga sides VfB Stuttgart and Mainz continue to monitor the tall striker closely, impressed by his development. In Belgium, Club Brugge and Anderlecht remain keen on a domestic move, while Turkish club Samsunspor have shown interest as part of a broader European pursuit.

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Metz striker Fall wanted by London quartet

Sources close to the player indicate that it is currently an open race, with several clubs in contention.

However, they expect Fall to secure a move this summer as he seeks regular football at a higher level. His raw potential and goal-scoring form make him a high-upside prospect capable of thriving in more competitive environments.

As the transfer window approaches, Fall’s future remains one to watch.

Palace are understood to be keen as they look to add additional firepower to their ranks, amid ongoing uncertainty over Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future.

Whether he stays in France, heads to England, or opts for another destination, the towering forward is poised for a significant step in his career. Metz fans and neutrals alike will follow developments closely.

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