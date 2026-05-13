Everton are gearing up for what TEAMtalk sources describe as a busy summer transfer window, and they intend to bolster the squad in multiple key areas, whatever happens in the remainder of this season.

The club’s clear objective is to strengthen sufficiently to mount a sustained challenge for European qualification next term – as it now appears they could narrowly fall short of achieving that this time around.

Under the stewardship of David Moyes, the Toffees have shown encouraging progress, and there is no indication of any movement to replace the manager, with expectations high that he will remain in charge.

Moyes, who returned to Goodison Park and has since guided the side at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium, is widely credited with stabilising and elevating Everton’s fortunes.

There have even been suggestions of formal talks over a new contract in the coming weeks, reflecting The Friedkin Group’s belief that the 62-year-old Scot is the ideal figure to drive long-term ambitions.

His experience and tactical acumen have been pivotal, transforming a side once battling relegation into one harbouring realistic European hopes.

Central to Everton’s plans is a proactive recruitment drive, and we can confirm concrete targets in attack, midfield and defence.

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Everton plotting ambitious attacking signings

Attacking reinforcements are on the agenda, with West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen emerging as a potential target, though it could prove difficult to lure him from the Hammers even if they’re relegated.

The 29-year-old England international, familiar to Moyes from his time at the London club, would bring proven Premier League quality and versatility.

As TEAMtalk recently revealed, interest remains strong in Chelsea’s Liam Delap, despite his struggles at Stamford Bridge, after Everton pushed in vain to sign him last summer. He is a forward Moyes has long admired.

There is no doubt that Everton are determined to bring in a new striker to compete with Beto and Thierno Barry – which does raise the question of whether both of those players will stay.

A permanent deal or another loan for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is also a concrete possibility, despite wage and fitness complexities.

Harry Wilson remains on the radar and the Fulham winger, who has enjoyed a fantastic season, has a number of options this summer, which is no shock given he’s set to be available via free agency.

Everton eyeing new full-backs and midfielders

Defensive and midfield additions are equally crucial. Links persist with centre-backs such as Osasuna’s Enzo Boyomo and Juventus’ Federico Gatti, for example.

Jarrad Branthwaite’s injury woes this season have highlighted the need for more options in central defence, with James Tarkowski, 33, and Michael Keane, 33, both past their prime.

Everton have been crying out for a new right-back for years, and we exclusively revealed back in March that Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza is on their shortlist – another player who is set to be available on a free.

Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno remains one to watch too as he is set to leave Molineux this summer after their relegation.

In midfield, Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney and Udinese’s Arthur Atta have been monitored, as the club seeks greater depth and dynamism.

The pursuit of a new midfielder could intensify further should Idrissa Gana Gueye leave, with the 36-year-old’s contract expiring at the season’s end.

Financial prudence will remain key, with the ownership group balancing ambition against sustainability, however there is a bit more freedom this summer.

European football would significantly enhance Everton’s attractiveness to potential signings and boost revenue streams. But in any case, sources have expressed confidence that the club is now better positioned to compete in the transfer market than in previous windows.

With the campaign’s final fixtures still to play, Everton’s focus is twofold: securing the best possible league finish and identifying targets who can elevate the squad.

A productive summer could mark the next step in the club’s resurgence, turning European qualification from aspiration into reality.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

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