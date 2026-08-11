Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool transfer will be completed ‘next week’

Fabrizio Romano is insisting Liverpool will finalise an exit for one of their best players in pre-season next week, while another trusted reporter has shed light on where he’s going.

Liverpool have welcomed three new arrivals so far this summer, with Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Victor Munoz rocking up at Anfield.

Araujo’s switch was the latest to be confirmed on Monday, with a top reporter detailing the three reasons why Liverpool took a punt on the Uruguayan.

Regarding further incomings, Liverpool aim to sign Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye from PSG. If both wingers join, the path could be cleared for Cody Gakpo to join Tottenham.

Speaking of exits, Liverpool are poised to wave goodbye to one of their stand-out players in pre-season so far, Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

The 6ft 6in centre-back, 18, has impressed, but won’t be eligible to play competitively for the Reds this season given he hasn’t yet accrued enough points to gain a work visa.

As such, the decision has been taken to loan Ndukwe out, with Fabrizio Romano stating the Austrian will be on the move after a final swansong in Sunday’s friendly clash with Como.

DON’T MISS: Why Liverpool haven’t bid for Bradley Barcola revealed as Arsenal hijack truths emerge

Liverpool to loan out Ifeanyi Ndukwe next week

Romano wrote on X: ‘Ifeanyi Ndukwe will leave Liverpool on loan from next week, plan decided.

‘Proposals already arrived from Portugal and not only, up to the player and #LFC to pick best solution.’

Romano’s update came on the back of James Pearce shedding light on where Ndukwe could go.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Athletic’s Liverpool reporter, in conjunction with fellow journalist Gregg Evans, stated: ‘Ifeanyi Ndukwe is expected to leave after the friendly with Como on Sunday.

‘The 18-year-old Austrian centre-back has impressed this summer and is weighing up strong offers from Portugal, Germany and Denmark while other clubs in Belgium, France and Spain remain interested.

‘Ndukwe also has offers back in his homeland but is focused on a new challenge elsewhere in Europe.’

The Athletic also named a whole host of other Reds stars who could be on the move in the final three weeks of the window…

READ NEXT: Andoni Iraola ready to approve EIGHT Liverpool exits as ambitious rebuild continues