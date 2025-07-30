Wolves and Sunderland outgunning West Ham for Bundesliga winner desperate for Prem switch – sources

Amine Adli is one of the names to watch in the final weeks of the transfer window. The Bayer Leverkusen player is attracting serious interest from Premier League clubs, with Wolves, West Ham, and Sunderland all in the race.

The 25-year-old made 42 appearances across all competitions in Bayer Leverkusen’s historic 2023/24 campaign. Adli helped Leverkusen lift their first ever Bundesliga title, while the DFB Pokal was also banked.

Adli is keen on a move to England, and the Premier League is his top priority. His price tag is around €30m, and Bayer Leverkusen are open to letting him go this summer.

Sunderland are fully in the mix, especially after completing the signing of Granit Xhaka and they are ready to compete directly with Wolves to land the Moroccan winger.

Adli, known for his speed, creativity, and technical ability, is seen as a strong addition for any attacking line.

While West Ham remain interested, Wolves and Sunderland appear to be the most active right now.

The competition is wide open, but one thing is clear: Amine Adli wants the Premier League, and the next weeks will be decisive for his future.