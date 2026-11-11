Nott’m Forest approve €30m January transfer for French forward – Exclusive

Arnaud Kalimuendo is open to a move away from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window, with the Premier League club prepared to sanction either a permanent sale or a loan with an option to buy, TEAMtalk understands.

As we previously reported, multiple clubs are keen on the forward and the door is opening for a winter move.

The 24-year-old French forward has struggled for regular football since returning from his fruitful loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

He’s managed just 110 minutes in five appearances this season, and all but one of his outings came as a substitute. No goals or assists have been registered so far.

That lack of involvement has left Kalimuendo keen on finding a new club where he can play more consistently.

Forest would not stand in his way of a departure. While the club’s preferred option is a permanent deal, with an asking price of up to €30 million, they are also open to a loan arrangement that includes an option or obligation to purchase.

A temporary deal structured with a future clause has not been ruled out by sources if no suitable permanent offer arrives.

Nottingham Forest and Eintracht Frankfurt could do business again

Eintracht Frankfurt continue to monitor the situation closely after Kalimuendo’s productive spell in the Bundesliga during the second half of last season, when he scored six goals in 19 appearances.

The German club view him as a priority attacking target for the winter window, as TEAMtalk previously reported, though funding a full permanent fee near Forest’s valuation would present a challenge.

A loan with an option is the most likely avenue for Frankfurt.

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Kalimuendo joined Forest from Rennes in August 2025 for a fee around €30 million and is under contract until June 2030.

His limited minutes under Oliver Glasner this campaign have prompted questions over his long-term role at the City Ground, making a January exit a realistic possibility for all parties.

Any deal would give the forward the chance to rediscover the form that made him a regular goalscorer in Ligue 1 and during his previous loan in Germany, while allowing Forest to either recoup a significant portion of their investment or structure a move that keeps future options open.