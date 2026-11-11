Pedro Porro responds to Barcelona after Tottenham star left door open for stunning switch

Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro has responded to interest from Spanish giants Barcelona after TEAMtalk were made aware he’d opened the door to the move.

Porro has largely been one of the shining lights for Spurs during his time at the club even when others have struggled. The right-back has 13 goals and 26 assists to his name in 159 games.

His talents were especially evident in the summer when he lifted the World Cup with Spain.

Unsurprisingly, links with the nation’s biggest clubs have only gotten stronger since. TEAMtalk is aware that Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in Porro.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Sport, the Tottenham man has responded to Barca links.

He said: “Really? I hadn’t seen that. Well, it’s flattering coming from him [Joan Laporta]

“It’s nice that the president of another club, one that isn’t mine, likes me. It probably means I’m doing things well.

“I have a contract with my club and I’m very happy there. I also have to respect my club. Obviously, that’s football, things come out, rumours come out. But I’m focused on the national team now, and then we’ll see.”

READ MORE: Tottenham ready to stun Arsenal with sensational TRIPLE SWAP offer for Eli Junior Kroupi

Pedro Porro opened door to Barcelona

TEAMtalk is aware that for Porro’s next move, he’d prefer to head back to Spain.

Amid Barcelona and Real Madrid’s admiration for the right-back, both sides should therefore have a good chance of landing him.

With Porro contracted until 2031, Tottenham have a strong negotiation position, but they recognise the appeal to the right-back of returning to Spain.

That stance also hurts the chances of English clubs Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Porro is believed to be an attractive target for all three, but while he’s firmly focussed on his homeland, none will be given the time of day.

Further to that, Barca are believed to be considering a January approach, though they’d need to raise funds before being able to sign the full-back.