Southampton are preparing to sack manager Tonda Eckert following the explosive ‘Spygate’ scandal that has rocked the club and left their reputation severely damaged, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Sources have confirmed Eckert’s position is now viewed internally as increasingly “untenable” after the club were expelled from the Championship play-offs following an independent investigation into systematic spying on opposition teams.

However, TEAMtalk understands any final decision regarding Eckert’s future will naturally be delayed until after Southampton’s appeal against their expulsion is heard on Wednesday.

The club still retain hope that aspects of the punishment could potentially be reduced or overturned, and sources indicate Southampton’s hierarchy do not want to formally conclude the managerial situation before that process has been completed.

Per reports on Wednesday morning, Saints will launch an appeal on Wednesday, with BBC reporter Simon Stone revealing on X that there was a ‘confidence the verdict – considered harsh – will be overturned’.

As it stands, Southampton are keeping their counsel over the punishment, any potential appeals and the future of Eckert.

The 33-year-old only took charge permanently in December after initially stepping in on an interim basis following the dismissal of Will Salt.

Eckert had initially been regarded as one of the success stories of Southampton’s turbulent season.

Having arrived at the club last summer as Under-21 manager, the young coach engineered a dramatic turnaround in form and guided Southampton into the play-offs after an impressive run that included three consecutive Manager of the Month awards.

However, the club’s resurgence has now been completely overshadowed by one of the biggest scandals English football has seen in recent years.

The controversy erupted ahead of Southampton’s play-off semi-final when intern analyst William Salt was caught spying on Middlesbrough training sessions.

Although Southampton went on to defeat Middlesbrough across two legs, the situation escalated rapidly after the EFL launched a full investigation.

TEAMtalk understands the independent commission subsequently uncovered evidence that opposition teams, including Oxford United and Ipswich Town, had also been targeted during the season.

The findings resulted in Southampton being removed from the play-offs entirely and handed a points deduction for next season,

Middlesbrough have now officially been reinstated and will take Southampton’s place in Saturday’s Championship play-off final.

But the outcome for Eckert could have far more serious consequences for the German…

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Eckert facing potential FA ban to leave Southampton sack dilemma

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Eckert has since admitted responsibility for the spying operation during his period in charge of the club.

As a result, the manager is now expected to face further disciplinary action from The Football Association, with the possibility of a lengthy ban also under discussion.

Internally, Southampton’s hierarchy are understood to believe decisive action is now unavoidable.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that scrutiny is now intensifying around Southampton sporting director Johannes Spors, whose role in the affair is expected to come under formal investigation.

Sources state owner Dragan Solak has been left “furious” by the scandal and deeply concerned by the reputational damage inflicted on the club.

Those close to the ownership believe Solak feels Southampton’s name has effectively been dragged “into the gutter” and fears the club is now associated nationally with cheating and misconduct rather than football.

There is also growing awareness internally that supporter anger has reached extreme levels following the revelations and the subsequent punishment handed down by the authorities.

While no official announcement has yet been made, TEAMtalk understands discussions regarding Eckert’s departure are now advancing rapidly behind the scenes.

But with Southampton’s appeal now looming on Wednesday, the club are expected to wait for the outcome of that hearing before formally deciding the manager’s fate as they attempt to navigate one of the darkest crises in their modern history.

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