Sunderland hit by huge Brian Brobbey injury scare as Netherlands coach reveals immediate return

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey has been sent back to the club after sustaining a worrying injury during his side’s 1-1 draw with Germany on Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old went down in the 35th minute and appeared to be holding his hamstring as he received treatment from the Dutch medical staff.

The Black Cats frontman was unable to continue and limped off the pitch before being replaced by AZ Alkmaar’s Mexx Meerdink.

While the exact nature of Brobbey‘s injury is unknown at this stage, Xavi has revealed that the setback is considered severe enough for him to return to Wearside.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Xavi said: “Brian is indeed injured, unfortunately, so we will call up another striker. We haven’t decided who yet; I haven’t had time for that yet.”

If Brobbey is sidelined for a period of time, it will come as a massive blow to Regis Le Bris and Sunderland, after he returned to form in some style with a hat-trick in the 5-3 loss at Manchester City last weekend.

The former Ajax star had struggled through the first six games of the season in all competitions, failing to find the net, but looked back to his best at The Etihad.

Indeed, speaking about Brobbey’s treble at City, Le Bris said after the game: “We were not concerned about him not scoring in the first six games.

“He showed so many good signs during training sessions – his mentality, on the pitch, in the Premier League and Europa League, it was just a question of time.

“The connection with his teammates is getting better so I’m really pleased for him.

“It’s never easy to have a long period without scoring. Now it’s done.”

While Sunderland will be keeping their fingers crossed over the extent of Brobbey’s injury, they are not back in action for another two weeks, when they are set to host Brighton in the Premier League.

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Tottenham told to move for Brobbey

Meanwhile, former Tottenham scout Bryan King has told the club that signing Brobbey would be a “very good buy”, with a £50million price tag currently being mooted.

Spurs have been short on goals so far this season as they sit bottom of the table, and King thinks Brobbey, who is also being linked with Liverpool and Man Utd, could fix those goalscoring woes.

He told Football Insider: “He’s had a good school, really. He was at Ajax, then he went to Leipzig, then he went back to Ajax.

“Last season he was top scorer for Sunderland with seven goals, and certainly the way he finished against Man City, he did take his goals well. He’s a Dutch international. Sunderland picked him up, paid decent money for him. I think that could be a very good buy for [Tottenham].

“If you say to Sunderland that there’s a bigger club out there, then I think Sunderland would be quite upset by the term of bigger club than Sunderland. Sunderland have got great support, they’ve got a great history.

“He’s beginning to look a very good investment for £22m. When you think what Tottenham paid for their centre-forwards, and by the way, Tottenham still need a centre-forward.

“I think he’d be interesting for anybody. If you’re going to score goals like you did against Man City, but when you look back and think he was a top scorer last year with seven goals, maybe that’s why he’s still at Sunderland.

“Maybe if that had been 17, things would have changed. So this season, it’s going to be interesting to see how many goals he does get. That £22m investment could become a £50m sale.”