Liverpool urged to sign ‘terrific’ striker ‘bully’ in stunning £50m deal

Liverpool have been told to enter into a transfer battle with Manchester United and Arsenal for impressive Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey.

The Netherlands international moved to the Stadium of Light in a £25million deal in September 2025 as part of Sunderland’s ambitious transfer plans to keep them in the Premier League. Sunderland’s huge £161m outlay that summer worked wonders as they finished seventh to remarkably qualify for the Europa League in their first season back in the top flight.

Brobbey managed seven goals and one assist in 31 league appearances for Sunderland last term, and he netted a hat-trick against Manchester City on Sunday, too.

Incredibly, Brobbey ended up on the losing side as City ran out 5-3 winners at home.

But if the 24-year-old continues to dominate opposition defenders, then he could soon join a truly elite club.

On talkSPORT, Daily Mirror journalist Darren Lewis claimed Brobbey has the ability to shine for Liverpool, United or Arsenal.

“I watched him play in the Netherlands game vs Sweden at the World Cup. It was a fantastic example of terrific centre-forward play,” Lewis said.

“He was bullying centre-halves, latching onto balls from the wide areas.

“The way that [manager] Ronald Koeman played him was superb because he was just a one-man wrecking ball.

“I see him as an option at Liverpool… with his strength, but his vision and his ability to read the game so well.

“And to take advantage, latch onto one centre-half, then another. And just intimidate and frighten the life out of them.

“Man United could really do with somebody with that capability. I think Arsenal could [too], absolutely.”

Brian Brobbey to Liverpool would be a surprise

It would be a surprise if Liverpool moved for Brobbey as Alexander Isak is finally proving his worth.

But United or Arsenal might open talks for Brobbey at some stage in 2027.

We revealed in June that United have expressed interest in him to improve their striker options.

The Red Devils failed to sign a replacement for Joshua Zirkzee over the summer, but they aim to rectify the situation in January. Brobbey would be a superb replacement for his Dutch compatriot.

Arsenal are also weighing up the future of Viktor Gyokeres after he fell behind Kai Havertz in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

If Arsenal open the door to Gyokeres’ exit next summer, then Brobbey might emerge as a possible replacement in Arteta’s squad.

Fussball Daten have previously claimed it would take a £47m bid to sign Brobbey, while Sunderland Echo have stated that the Black Cats would hold out for around £50m before selling.

Meanwhile, a staggering exit claim has been made over Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz.