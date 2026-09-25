Michael Olise takes CLEAR stance on Liverpool transfer as Bayern Munich superstar picks dream destination

Bayern Munich star Michael Olise has once again been linked with a move to Liverpool

Michael Olise is in no hurry to return to the Premier League amid fresh reports suggesting a blockbuster move to Liverpool could be on, with sources close to the French superstar telling TEAMtalk that his next move is more likely to take him to Spain than back to England.

The 24-year-old has never ruled out playing in England again during his career after spending three years at Crystal Palace, but TEAMtalk understands there is currently little appetite from Olise to make a Premier League return.

Since leaving Selhurst Park for Bayern Munich in a €60m (£51m, $68m) deal in 2024, Olise has moved to another level and is now regarded as one of the most dangerous attacking players in world football.

A sublime record of 108 G/A (50 scored, 58 assists) from 114 appearances illustrates just how good a player he has become.

His performances in Germany have strengthened his standing among Europe’s elite, while Bayern remain keen to secure his long-term future.

Olise currently has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena, and TEAMtalk understands Bayern are keen to extend that agreement further.

The Bundesliga giants have also been linked with a number of high-profile attacking additions, including Barcelona’s Dani Olmo, Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz and Arsenal’s Kai Havertz.

However, Bayern sources have insisted that any interest in those players should not be interpreted as a sign that the club are preparing to move on from either Olise or Jamal Musiala.

Both remain firmly part of Bayern’s plans, with the club looking at ways of adding further attacking quality rather than replacing either of their established stars…

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Bayern keen to add to their squad amid Olise to Liverpool links

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer that Liverpool had asked about Olise as they viewed the Frenchman as the ‘perfect’ replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Those links have resurfaced in the last few days after Sky Sports revealed that Bayern Munich are looking to bring Olmo back to the Bundesliga from Barcelona, with the German giants keen to ensure they are covered should Olise be sold off.

However, neither Bayern nor Olise showed any interest in the possibility of a move, leaving Liverpool to eventually pivot towards Bradley Barcola after also missing out on Yan Diomande.

Sources can now confirm that Arsenal and Manchester City also made enquiries about Olise during the summer as both clubs assessed winger options.

They were met with a similar response to Liverpool, with Bayern unwilling to entertain a move and Olise showing no desire to leave Munich.

The stance is unlikely to change in the short term, with sources close to the player making clear that Olise is settled in Germany and has no plans to push for a return to England.

If and when Olise does eventually decide to leave Bayern, however, we can reveal that his preference is more likely to be a move to Spain.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Olise has a genuine ambition to play in Spain, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona very much aware of his situation.

The two Spanish giants have long-standing appeal for elite players, and Olise is understood to be attracted by the possibility of testing himself in La Liga should the opportunity arise.

Any club hoping to prise him away from Bayern would also face a substantial financial commitment.

Having seen Barcelona complete a deal for Bradley Barcola worth more than £120million this summer, the benchmark for an Olise transfer would clearly need to be north of that figure.

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Olise’s age, contract situation and status as one of Europe’s leading attacking players would all contribute to Bayern’s valuation, particularly given the club have no obligation to sell.

TEAMtalk understands there is also no release clause in Olise’s current Bayern contract, according to sources at the German champions.

That leaves Bayern in a strong negotiating position should interest develop, with any potential suitor needing to convince the club to sanction a sale rather than simply triggering a predetermined exit fee.