Tottenham have received another injury blow, with big-money signing Savio set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

Spurs paid a whopping £85million (including add-ons) to sign the Brazilian winger from Manchester City over the summer, but is set for a disrupted first season in north London

Savio, 22, has already missed four games this season with a hamstring issue, and returned in Spurs’ 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town last weekend.

However, he was forced off with another hamstring injury and was seen in tears. Roberto De Zerbi has now confirmed that Savio is unlikely to be available until the latter stages of this season.

When asked if Savio will be out for a long time, De Zerbi said in a press conference: “Yeah, I think so. Unfortunately it’s a tough situation to accept.

“He’s a new guy and he’s suffering with these new injuries. But this is football, if you see other European clubs they’re all suffering these injuries.

When asked for a timescale on Savio’s return, De Zerbi added: “The time and work solve the problems. Now he needs time. I don’t know if 50 days, 60 days, 80 days (out) but when he come back, he will be crucial for us in the last step of the season.”

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De Zerbi drops four more Tottenham updates

De Zerbi also shared updates on Lucas Bergvall, who has been out through illness, Tosin Adarabioyo, who has just returned to training, and Myhailo Mudryk, who has been out for a long time with an ankle problem.

“Tosin started [training] today with us,” De Zerbi said. “I don’t know [about him playing]. Tomorrow we will analyse the situation. Lucas Bergvall is sick, I don’t know if he’s available. [Mykhailo] Mudryk is still out.”

De Zerbi was also asked about Dejan Kulusevski and whether he could finally start for Tottenham again, against Sunderland on Sunday.

The Swedish international was an unused substitute against Ipswich. He did feature in Spurs’ four previous games, but is yet to start a Premier League match this term.

“He’s getting close [to being able to start]. He’s working very well,” De Zerbi said on Kulusevski.

“I watched his games in the national team just to understand the physical condition. He played as a winger and as a number 10. He played well, particularly in the second game.

“We have to choose the right time to put him on the pitch. We have to work with the medical staff and we can’t take any risks with him because he’s a special player for us.”

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