Chelsea have wrapped up a move for a young midfielder who’ll make a rare piece of history when arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are well known to be on the hunt for reinforcements in midfield in 2027. The Blues waved goodbye to Enzo Fernandez on deadline in the summer transfer window, though saw a move to sign Monaco’s Lamine Camara fall through in the final hours.

That transfer miss has resulted in Xabi Alonso having to field the likes of Jordan Henderson and Valentin Barco in midfield in and around Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea are pushing to bring Bournemouth’s Alex Scott on board in January, but looking further into the future, they’ve just agreed the signing of a player who could make a big impact in west London in the 2030s.

Chelsea wrap up rare signing

Taking to X, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, declared: “Chelsea are signing Burkina Faso midfielder Mohamed Zongo, no longer joining Strasbourg but straight to #CFC when he turns 18.

“All completed and set to be confirmed when Zongo turns 18 after deal done by Epic Sports.”

Zongo is a left-footed midfielder, and if eventually playing in the Premier League, he’ll become just the fifth player from Burkina Faso to play in England’s top flight.

The other four are Bertrand Traore, Issa Kabore, Nasser Djiga and Dango Ouattara.

Taking to YouTube soon after to shed further light on the deal whilst giving the move his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation, Romano added: “There is something happening right now for Chelsea future and remember this name.

“Player from Burkina Faso, midfielder called Mohamed Zongo is going to join Chelsea when he turns 18 and it’s a here we go.

“Another signing from Africa to the Premier League after Sidy Barhama Ndiaye to Liverpool. I told you he will join in January 2028 when he will turn 18.

“So Liverpool preparing the future with this winger from Senegal, and Chelsea signed this midfielder from Burkina Faso.

“The boy was already going to join Strasbourg, so from the same group, same ownership group and family as Chelsea BlueCo, but then Chelsea decided to anticipate the timing to bypass the Strasbourg step and they believed Zongo can be a future Chelsea player.

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“That’s why he’s signing for Chelsea, he’s no longer signing for Strasbourg. The deal is completed, signed, Zongo was already at Stanford bridge to take all the pictures in a Chelsea shirt and to become a new Blues player.

“So good luck to Mohamad Zongo because Chelsea have their first signing for the future from Burkina Faso.

“A special moment also for the country to export talent like this to the Premier League.”

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