Club Brugge and Carlos Forbs are in no hurry to part company in the upcoming January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, amid links with Arsenal and interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle.

The Portuguese right-winger is enjoying an electrifying breakout campaign with the Belgian champions – having joined from Ajax in the summer of 2025 – racking up five goals and eight assists across his 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

His rapid resurgence in Belgium has also propelled him onto the senior international stage, earning his first caps for Portugal, while catching the eye in the Champions League.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Aston Villa and Newcastle United were among the Premier League clubs keeping close checks on the former Wolves wide-man.

Sources confirm that Villa and Newcastle’s admiration remains firmly intact, which is no surprise given his excellent form.

Both clubs view the 22-year-old as an attractive option to bolster their right-hand side, with every single one of Forbs’ appearances for Ivan Leko’s side this term coming from the right flank of Brugge’s attack.

Despite the mounting English scrutiny, however, neither the player nor Brugge are agitating for a mid-season split, with both parties satisfied to continue their partnership into the second half of the campaign.

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Arsenal links with Carlos Forbs debunked

Arsenal have also been tentatively linked with a move for Forbs following a string of scouting appearances at the Jan Breydel Stadium—including Wednesday night’s Champions League clash against Liverpool.

However, sources have told us that the Gunners are not currently in the market for a player who operates predominantly on the right wing, though recruitment chiefs are naturally aware of his impressive progress.

We understand that Arsenal have been watching Brugge regularly with young striking sensation Nicolo Tresoldi understood to be the primary reason behind their recent scouting missions, rather than Forbs.

The 22-year-old forward – who arrived from Hannover 96 in June 2025 – has taken European football by storm this season, hitting five goals in the Champions League alone, including a sensational hat-trick away at Inter Milan last month.

Brugge, as with Forbs, are very reluctant to let Tresoldi go this winter unless they receive an offer they feel they cannot refuse.

Arsenal could be in the market for a new striker in January if the right opportunity arises, though, and an addition up front could see Viktor Gyokeres allowed to leave the club.

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