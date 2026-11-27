Manchester United have activated the one-year option in the contract of Bruno Fernandes, though this does NOT rule out a sale in 2027, and a superstar-calibre replacement favours joining United over Real Madrid.

Fernandes is the reigning Premier League player of the year, though now aged 32, there is hesitation over whether Man Utd should offer a bumper new contract.

The Red Devils have put multiple offers on the table, though none have met the Portuguese’s expectations in terms of the financials involved.

Accordingly, talks over a longer-term extension have been paused, and on Friday, TEAMtalk broke news of Man Utd informing Fernandes they intended to trigger the one-year option in his deal.

Per a fresh update from The Athletic and their top reporter, David Ornstein, Fernandes’ option has now been activated.

As such, the playmaker is now tied down until the summer of 2028, though our sources as well as those at The Athletic are both stressing a sale next year is not ruled out.

The activation of the option simply provides Man Utd with security and ensures they can collect a fee if they do sell, while also preventing Fernandes from being able to talk directly to overseas teams come January 1.

Without the option being activated, he would have been able to do just that once entering the final six months of his contract.

United and Fernandes do currently intend to revisit discussions over a longer deal, though there’s no guarantee one is ironed out.

In any case, TEAMtalk understands no fewer than ELEVEN clubs hold ambitions of signing Fernandes next summer. At present, the most aggressive pursuit is coming from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Interest from Saudi Arabia is ever-present, though we’re told Fernandes still believes he has plenty to offer in European football.

Nico Paz chooses Man Utd over Real Madrid

Ornstein confirmed Man Utd already have a list of potential heirs in mind, and earlier on Friday, he broke news of Como’s Nico Paz being a prime contender to fill Fernandes’ boots at Old Trafford.

The Argentine ace, 22, is earning rave reviews for his displays in both Serie A and the Champions League. Paz also played a starring role in the 4-1 dismantling of United in late-October.

Real Madrid retain an €80m buy-back option that is valid next year. However, Ornstein revealed Paz’s current intentions are NOT to join Los Blancos amid fears he’d be lost in the shuffle and wouldn’t start regularly.

With Jude Bellingham in situ, Paz’s reservations do appear justified.

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And in heart-warming news for Man Utd, the trusted reporter went on to state: ‘Even though it might not be his first choice destination and Champions League qualification is likely to be a significant factor in that, sources confirm United’s project and their enduring appeal are attractive to Paz — while sharing the same representatives as head coach Mauricio Pochettino may prove beneficial.

‘That said, competition for the 22-year-old is sure to be fierce and United will also have other candidates for the position.’