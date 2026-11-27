Middlesbrough are set to cut short the season-long loan of midfielder Connor Barron and send the 24-year-old back to Rangers when the transfer window reopens in January, TEAMtalk understands.

The Scottish midfielder has endured a frustrating spell on Teesside since arriving on deadline day in early September, struggling to force his way into Kim Hellberg’s plans.

Barron joined the Championship leaders from Ibrox after Rangers manager Derek McInnes made it clear he was surplus to requirements following a busy summer of recruitment.

The move was intended to provide regular minutes for a player who had previously featured regularly for the Light Blues after joining from Aberdeen in 2024.

Instead, Barron has had zero opportunities at the Riverside Stadium. He has yet to make a competitive appearance for Middlesbrough, remaining on the fringes of the matchday squad even as the campaign has progressed and the fixture list has become busier.

The lack of involvement has raised questions about the suitability of the arrangement for a midfielder still developing his career.

Barron, who has represented Scotland at senior level, arrived with a reputation as a tenacious, ball-winning presence capable of shielding a defence. However, limited training time after a late arrival and a congested schedule have restricted his ability to impress, leaving him largely unused.

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Rangers not planning first-team return for Barron

Rangers are expected to explore solutions for Barron in the second half of the season once the loan is terminated.

Rather than immediately reintegrating him into the first-team squad at Ibrox, where competition in central midfield remains high, the club is likely to seek a fresh temporary move that guarantees regular game time.

Such a step would allow the Aberdeenshire-born player to rebuild momentum and demonstrate his value ahead of potential longer-term decisions on his future.

For Middlesbrough, it clears space in a squad still chasing promotion. They currently sit top of the Championship, level on points with Stoke City but with a superior goal difference.

For Rangers and Barron, it offers a chance to reset and find a more productive environment as they enter the second half of a busy season.

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