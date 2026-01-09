‘Race won’ as Tottenham strike FULL AGREEMENT for January signing

Tottenham now have a club-to-club agreement and personal terms sealed for the signing of Brazilian left-back Souza, and TEAMtalk can confirm the amount they’ll pay, along with who they’re looking at next.

The left-back position has become something of a problem at Tottenham, with our insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealing the club’s doubts over the long-term viability of Destiny Udogie.

With Ben Davies now well into his thirties and Djed Spence more naturally suited to the right-back role, new blood is required on the left.

Tottenham recently opened the bidding for Santos left-back Souza to the tune of €8m. Transfer expert, Graeme Bailey, revealed the Brazilian side were willing to sell, but had targeted a healthier €20m figure.

Tottenham refused to take no for an answer and returned with an improved second offer worth roughly €15m.

That came after Fabrizio Romano revealed the 19-year-old had agreed personal terms with Spurs, meaning a club-to-club agreement was all that stood between Spurs and a full agreement.

Now, Bailey has returned with the goods once again, revealing to TEAMtalk that Tottenham and Santos have shaken hands on the overall fee.

Bailey explained on Friday afternoon: “Santos sources confirm to TEAMtalk that a fee has been agreed for Souza – worth just under £14million.

“Payment terms across the deal are being finalised, but with the player’s terms in hand – deal is now close and Tottenham have won the race for his signature.”

Souza first, Luca Netz next?

As mentioned, Spurs have concerns over the left-back position and with Udogie’s future uncertain, Souza might not be the only new face in that part of the squad.

Earlier this week, Fraser Fletcher brought news of Tottenham taking a close look at Borussia Monchengladbach’s Luca Netz, who would be signed as well as Souza and not instead of.

Netz, 22, has been on Spurs’ radar for some time and is primed to become a free agent when his contract expires next summer.

However, Spurs are eager to accelerate the process and secure his services as early as this January transfer window.

Early conversations have happened, with the north London club prepared to table a modest fee to pry him away from the German side mid-season.