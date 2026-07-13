A rival club have been told to watch out for Tottenham in the chase for Sergi Dominguez

A Serie A club have been urged to ‘watch out for’ Tottenham in the chase for a centre-back who is known to be a target of the north London club.

Spurs have splashed around £230million this summer, improving their defence and midfield. So farm they have signed two new central defenders in Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

But they could lose three, with Cristian Romero of interest to some big clubs after the exits of Luka Vuskovic and Radu Dragusin.

Vuskovic has one of the highest ceilings in Europe of a defender, and in recent weeks, Tottenham have developed an interest in another young defensive star: 21-year-old Spaniard Sergi Dominguez.

The Dinamo Zagreb man is also on the radar of Lazio, but they’re struggling to finance a €15million (£12.8m) deal.

Corriere della Sera states Spurs could endanger them for Dominguez, stating ‘watch out for Tottenham.’

It is not clear whether the north London club will look to pat the fee Zagreb want, but they surely wouldn’t find doing so difficult.

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Defensive depth at Tottenham

Should Spurs sign Dominguez, it feels unlikely he’d be in line for a role in the first team in at least his first year.

It is most likely that, like the departing Vuskovic, he’d be loaned out to gain experience.

Indeed, Dominguez is 21 and has played just three games in a top-five European league, when he represented Barcelona in 2024-25, before making his move to Zagreb.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have a lot of depth in central defensive roles.

Romero is expected to leave, but is currently one of their options, alongside Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Kota Takai, and new arrivals Senesi and Van Hecke.

The expected starting pair in the league are the Dutchmen, Van de Ven and Van Hecke, while Danso and Senesi are also likely to play a good deal of football.

Dominguez wouldn’t have much of a shot in his first season, but as a player with good potential, could be a useful signing for the future.

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