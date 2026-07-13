Nott’m Forest star enticed by Man Utd move as Newcastle also express interest

Manchester United and Newcastle United have both expressed interest in Nottingham Forest right-back Neco Williams, while Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the Welsh international, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Sources close to the player have stated that a move to Manchester United would particularly appeal to Williams, despite his long-standing links with Liverpool after coming through their academy. The 25-year-old is understood to be keen on moving amid interest from the two Premier League clubs, although no formal approaches have yet been made.

Nottingham Forest, however, remain determined to keep Williams at the City Ground. The club are currently in talks with the defender over a new contract, with discussions described by sources as ongoing and constructive.

Forest have made it clear they have no intention of selling him this summer and are prepared to offer significantly improved wages to secure his future.

This approach is similar to the one used last season when Forest convinced Morgan Gibbs-White to sign a new deal and reject a move to Tottenham.

Sources at the club believe the financial package on the table will be enough to convince Williams to stay, especially given his importance to the squad.

Williams has been a reliable performer for Forest since joining from Liverpool in 2022 and has become a key part of their defensive structure.

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While he is said to be open to testing himself at a bigger club, particularly Manchester United, Forest’s strong stance and willingness to reward him financially have so far kept any potential deal at bay.

However, that may change, should an official approach be made by a Champions League-playing club.

With the transfer window still open, much will depend on whether United or Newcastle decide to make a formal bid.

For now, Forest are confident and pushing to keep one of their most consistent and important players.

After losing Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, Forest do not want to see a rout of their side, and have plans to back new manager Oliver Glasner in a bid to push for Europe next season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are rivalling United for two midfield targets, according to reports.