Tottenham are expected to have big money to spend again in January, and have their eyes on a quality No.9, with the chances of that transfer revealed in a report.

Spurs are making progress under Roberto De Zerbi. The manager was named the best in the Premier League in October, with three wins on the bounce taking his side into the top half of the Premier League.

Though they’ve since dropped to 11th, things are looking markedly better than at the beginning of the campaign.

But the strikers are still struggling at Tottenham – no attacker has scored more than once in the league for them so far.

A quality No.9 could be the difference between a good season and a great one, and reports suggest big money could be available in January to add a great attacking option.

Georges Mikautadze is among the names linked with Spurs, and Football Insider has revealed the chances of Villarreal letting him go.

It’s stated the Spanish side are reluctant to lose the No.9 in the middle of the campaign, which will ‘make life difficult’ for Tottenham.

Further to that, Villarreal are under no financial pressure to sell and don’t want their striker to depart while they’re still in the Champions League.

The suggestion is that even if Spurs have money to burn in January, they might struggle to tempt the Spanish club even with a large offer.

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Georges Mikautadze in Champions League form

Not wanting to lose Mikautadze amid a Champions League makes sense, with the Villarreal striker having bagged two goals alongside one assist – strikes coming against Napoli and Liverpool.

The Spanish outfit have lost three out of four games in Europe so far this season, and Mikautadze is one of the main reasons they’ve been competitive whether they’ve won or lost.

In just his second campaign in the Champions League, the striker is showing he can have a large influence.

Aside from club football, the Villarreal man failed to score on the international break with Georgia, but his record for his nation is stupendous.

In 49 games for his country, Mikaudatze has 23 goals to his name and four assists.

It’s little surprise that Tottenham want to land him, as it feels he might well be able to rectify their striker woes and help them climb the table.

But it feels the north London club might struggle to get their man at this stage.