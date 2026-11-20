Thomas Frank could be preparing to reunite with two familiar faces as Crystal Palace look to make a statement in the January transfer window, with Ivan Toney and Conor Gallagher on the Eagles’ radar, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have told us that Palace are ready to be aggressive in their recruitment plans, with former Brentford striker Toney and ex-Eagles loanee Gallagher both emerging as potential targets.

However, despite new Palace manager Frank’s interest in bringing the pair to Selhurst Park, there are significant obstacles standing in the way of any potential deals.

Toney, now 30, is attracting interest over a possible return to English football, with former club Newcastle United among those linked with the Al-Ahli forward.

Thomas Frank keen on signing Ivan Toney for Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk can confirm that Frank would be keen for Palace to explore the possibility of a reunion with the striker, having enjoyed an excellent working relationship with him during their time together at Brentford.

Toney has continued to deliver impressive numbers since completing his move to Al-Ahli in 2024, scoring 86 goals in 108 appearances.

The former Newcastle striker’s prolific form has also helped him earn a recall to the England set-up, further underlining his continued importance at the highest level.

Al-Ahli, however, are understood to be extremely happy with the striker, meaning Palace would face a difficult task in convincing the Saudi Arabian side to sanction his departure.

Palace’s interest comes amid growing expectation that Jean-Philippe Mateta could finally be allowed to leave, potentially opening the door for a major attacking addition.

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Thomas Frank targets Tottenham midfielder Conor Gallagher

Toney is not the only former player Frank would like to work with again, with Gallagher also emerging as a target for the Eagles.

The England midfielder previously enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Selhurst Park during the 2021/22 campaign, when he was on loan from Chelsea.

Gallagher was named Palace’s Player of the Year after an outstanding season, quickly becoming a fan favourite with his energy, work rate and goalscoring contributions.

Frank subsequently brought the midfielder to Tottenham in January, although the pair barely had an opportunity to work together before the Dane’s departure.

Now, with Gallagher struggling to secure regular minutes under current Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi, a potential return to south London is being explored.

The 26-year-old has started just three Premier League matches this season, prompting a number of clubs to make enquiries about his availability.

Palace are among those showing interest, although it remains to be seen whether Tottenham would be prepared to sanction a departure.

There is another issue Palace would need to address if Gallagher were to become a realistic January target.

The Eagles currently have two loan players at the club, Axel Disasi from Chelsea and Evann Guessand from Aston Villa.

Premier League loan regulations mean Palace would need to cancel one of those arrangements or make one of the deals permanent before bringing in another domestic loan signing.

That could complicate negotiations, particularly if Gallagher’s availability is only on a temporary basis.

Frank’s interest in Toney and Gallagher highlights his desire to strengthen key areas of the Palace squad, but the manager is also having to prepare for the possibility of departures.

TEAMtalk understands that both Mateta and Ismaila Sarr could leave Selhurst Park, with the pair having explored potential moves away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Frank has been briefed on the possibility of losing key members of his squad, meaning Palace’s January planning is not simply about identifying new arrivals but also preparing for potential exits.

However, the Eagles remain confident that they will strengthen their squad during the winter window rather than weaken it, with the club determined to back Frank as he looks to take the team forward and away from the relegation zone – and staying in the top-flight is his and Palace’s priority heading into 2027.

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