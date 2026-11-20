AS Roma have listed Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as a potential January signing as they look to strengthen their attack, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old English winger has found opportunities limited under Forest manager Oliver Glasner this season, prompting interest from the Serie A sides.

Hudson-Odoi joined Forest from Chelsea in September 2023 for a fee of under £5million after making 156 appearances for the London club.

In August 2025, the winger extended his contract with Forest until the summer of 2028.

After contributing well in previous campaigns, including a decent return of goals and assists, Hudson-Odoi has struggled for minutes this season.

The winger has made only five appearances for Forest this season, all from the bench, and has played only 45 minutes in the Premier League for the Tricky Trees.

Roma are seeking a left-sided attacking option for manager Gian Piero Gasperini and hope to repeat the success of their Donyell Malen deal.

The Dutchman arrived on loan from Aston Villa in January 2026 before the move was made permanent following a strong run of form.

Hudson-Odoi is viewed as an alternative or secondary target behind Chelsea’s Jamie Gittens, but sources do believe a loan with an option for summer is a doable deal.

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Nottingham Forest stance on selling Callum Hudson-Odoi

One source has suggested a figure around £10million could appeal to Forest, allowing the club to more than double their money on a player they signed on the cheap.

No formal contact between clubs has yet been made. Roma are not the only side watching him with interest around Europe and in England.

Forest hold a strong position given the length of Hudson-Odoi’s contract and his value as squad depth.

The Premier League club may prefer a temporary deal that retains a future sale option with a better value rather than a permanent exit in January.

While the player’s reduced role makes a January departure more likely, Forest are shrewd negotiators and will want to recoup a decent fee.

For now, Hudson-Odoi remains at the City Ground. Whether Roma’s interest develops into a formal approach will depend on Forest’s willingness to negotiate and the winger’s willingness to move mod season.

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