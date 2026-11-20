Leeds United may have to wait to land ex-Tottenham striker Will Lankshear as he looks to continue his development at Middlesbrough, according to reports.

Lankshear cost Boro an initial £10m from Spurs with another £10m set to arrive in add-ons and their record signing is already paying them back this season.

The former Arsenal, Sheffield United and Tottenham youth prospect has scored 13 goals in 13 Championship fixtures and 15 in 16 in all competitions.

That has seen many question why Spurs sold the 21-year-old when they are struggling to find an in-form striker themselves this season.

Plenty of fans and former players are now tipping Lankshear to be England’s next big striker prospect with Harry Kane, who won the Ballon d’Or this season, now heading towards his mid-30s.

Kane recently admitted that it would be great to work with Leeds target Lankshear in the England senior team in the near future but insisted he didn’t want to put pressure on the striker.

The England captain said on Lankshear: “I wouldn’t say I’ve followed his whole career. Obviously, this season it’s been hard not to hear about him, and he’s done extremely well at Middlesbrough.

“I’ve spoken to a friend of mine who coached him here (Tottenham) at the younger age group and said that he’s a goal scorer. He knows how to score. He’s in the right place at the right time. He’s a great finisher.

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“We talk about a striker sometimes as having that goal-scoring instinct, and I think he’s one of those players for sure. He’s still early in his development. I think what he’s doing right now is perfect for him. Playing loads of games, scoring goals, getting confidence.

“Whether he comes into the senior side is down to Thomas. If he did, I’m sure he’d learn loads here, surrounded by the attackers that we have.”

Kane added: “It’s not a time to put too much pressure on him. I know there’s a lot of talk about who’s going to replace me when I’m not here anymore, but just let him do what he’s doing.

“I think it’s great for his development. He’s doing extremely well. I’ve come across him a couple of times, just when he first signed here at Tottenham, and then again when we played him in pre-season.

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“I haven’t really spent much time with him. As the time goes on, if he continues, I’m sure he’ll be on the right path to get his chance. If he does make it into the senior team, it’ll be great to work with him and try and help him develop as a player.”

There have even been rumours linking Lankshear with a move to Leeds in recent days, although a TEAMtalk exclusive had already revealed that Middlesbrough are not keen on selling in January.

On Leeds interest in Lankshear, senior Football Insider journalist Callum O’Connell said: “From Will Lankshear’s point of view, I’m led to believe he is very happy at Middlesbrough.

“There were reports in recent weeks that he was close to being called up for the England squad before he picked up this injury blow.

“He’s had Harry Kane talking up his talents and saying that he’s obviously a really promising player and certainly one for the future.

“When all of that stuff is happening while he’s still at Middlesbrough, and he’s scoring goals, playing well, and they’re looking to earn promotion, why would he want to leave?

“Everything is going to plan as far as he is concerned, everything is going well after he made that decision to leave Tottenham permanently.”