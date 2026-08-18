Tottenham insider John Wenham has told the club that if they sign an “underwhelming” striker currently on their radar, it would prove they’ve missed out on better signings.

Spurs had a great first half of the summer. They signed Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson, Martin Dubravka, Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Some of those players joined for free, and for the others, Tottenham parted with around £230million, and their defence and midfields look rejuvenated.

But they’ve been looking at forward signings for weeks and currently have nothing to show for it. They remain in talks for the signings of Cody Gakpo, Savinho and Folarin Balogun.

Spurs insider John Wenham does not feel the signing of Balogun would be a good one.

He told Tottenham News: “I’m not overly convinced on Balogun.

“When those first reports came out from L’Equipe and the French media linking us with Balogun, the numbers in Ligue 1, which I don’t rate that highly as a division, were not that great.

“I know he’s got a couple in the Champions League as well, but it would be a bit of an underwhelming signing.

“That would be showing me that we’ve missed out on maybe the targets we had as the first and second-choice signings.

“I don’t know if I even rate Balogun above Richarlison, to be honest with you.”

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Balogun ready to join Tottenham

But Balogun is prepared to move to the north London club, as TEAMtalk sources revealed on August 13.

Indeed, he’s ready to head back to the Premier League, after leaving Arsenal in 2023, and has signalled his willingness to head to Spurs.

That makes them the frontrunners for Balogun’s signature, ahead of the likes of Newcastle, Galatasaray and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

TEAMtalk is aware that it would take an offer between €50-60million (£43-51m) if Monaco are to allow the USMNT striker to leave.

With big fees sure to be paid for Gakpo and/or Savinho, Tottenham could be parting with a lot more money between now and the end of the summer.