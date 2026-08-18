Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from West Ham United, with the right-back set to move to Villa Park on loan with a mandatory purchase clause, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 28-year-old was not part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans at West Ham and has spent much of the summer assessing his options, with Everton and Lazio among the clubs to have shown an interest in the former Manchester United defender.

Villa have now won the race for his signature and reached an agreement with West Ham over a deal which will initially see Wan-Bissaka move on loan before the mandatory clause triggers a permanent transfer next summer.

Fulham had also been interested in the defender, but it is Villa who have secured the agreement.

Wan-Bissaka is being brought in as Villa prepare to allow Kosta Nedeljkovic to leave on loan for Rangers.

The Serbian right-back is expected to complete his move to Ibrox, with Wan-Bissaka identified as the experienced replacement.

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Villa and Wan-Bissaka a good match

The former Manchester United defender now has the opportunity to continue his Premier League career under Unai Emery, with Villa moving quickly to strengthen their right-back options.

Wan-Bissaka’s defensive ability and Premier League experience were key factors in Villa’s decision to move for him, particularly with the club preparing for another demanding campaign domestically and in Europe.

The ex-Crystal Palace right-back has also been attracted by the opportunity to remain in the Premier League and challenge of playing in the Champions League, with Villa believing he can provide both reliability and competition across the season.

The final details are now being completed ahead of Wan-Bissaka’s move to Villa Park, with the expectation that the transfer will be formalised before the weekend and available to make his debut at Brighton in their opening game of the season.