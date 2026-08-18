A move away from Paris Saint-Germain remains a realistic possibility for Illia Zabarnyi this summer, sources have confirmed, yet the Ukrainian centre-back faces a crowded market that could force him to wait on other developments before any deal materialises.

Liverpool have been linked with the 23-year-old, who previously thrived under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth. However, the Reds already possess a strong defensive group featuring Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk, Jérémy Jacquet, Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomes.

Any arrival of Zabarnyi would require the club to create space in the squad, as the defender is understood to seek regular first-team football rather than a peripheral role.

With competition for places already intense, Liverpool would need to carefully manage their options before committing to a significant outlay for the PSG man – a scenario which, at the current time, appears unlikely and no longer a priority at Anfield following the capture of Araujo from Barcelona earlier this month.

Chelsea, another club previously mentioned in connection with Zabarnyi, also appear less active in the centre-back market at present.

The Blues recently completed the signing of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace and are not believed to be pushing aggressively for further reinforcements in that position, although they always remain open to options in the market. This reduced urgency limits one potential avenue for the Ukrainian international.

As a result, Zabarnyi’s next move is likely to depend on other dominoes falling elsewhere in the transfer window…

Spurs could yet launch move for Zabarnyi

Sources state interest has also emerged from Tottenham Hotspur, where the departure of club captain Cristian Romero has created additional room in the back line.

Spurs have taken a look at the player, but sources indicate there has yet to be any serious contact regarding a potential switch to north London.

Zabarnyi joined PSG from Bournemouth last summer in a deal worth around £57 million (€67m, $77m) and has featured regularly in Ligue 1, though European minutes proved harder to come by.

At 23, he retains considerable upside, yet the combination of high valuation and limited immediate opportunities at the biggest clubs means patience may be required.

Should suitable openings arise through further squad reshuffles, the defender could still secure a return to the Premier League before the window closes. Until then, his future remains one to watch but is reliant on other deals falling into place.

The major sale at PSG this summer will likely see winger Bradley Barcola move on, with Liverpool continuing talks over a potential deal and with sources revealing that a major decision from Luis Enrique is aiding the Reds’ prospects of a deal.