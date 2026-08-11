Tottenham striker signing ON as €60m talks opened after Dusan Vlahovic picks next club

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks with Monaco over a deal for USA striker Folarin Balogun, while another top attacking target Dusan Vlahovic has agreed a move to his next club.

It’s no secret that Spurs have been on the hunt for a new No.9 for much of the summer, although their main focus early in the window was on improving Roberto De Zerbi’s backline and midfield.

With that task very much taken care of, to the tune of over £230million, Tottenham are now looking at adding two new attacking recruits before the window shuts on September 1.

While the search for a new left-winger continues to frustrate, another injury concern regarding Dominic Solanke looks like it’s speeding up that striker hunt.

Solanke missed the friendly draw with Getafe over the weekend with an ankle issue, leaving Richarlison as the club’s only fit senior striker – a player who has already indicated that he is ready to move on.

With all that in mind, a fresh report from France states that Balogun, who joined Monaco in a £35m switch from Arsenal three years ago and has scored 31 goals in 91 games for the Ligue 1 side, could be on his way back to north London.

The 25-year-old also impressed at the World Cup this summer with three goals in four appearances for the United States, although he was at the centre of a controversy over a red card that ultimately got suspended for a year after Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino’s intervention that allowed him to play in the last-16 hammering by Belgium.

But now, according to L’Equipe, Tottenham have now made a move for Balogun ‘in recent hours’ and have ‘laid the groundwork’ for a deal worth €60 million (£51.2m).

The report adds that Newcastle United, who we revealed in July were battling Sunderland for the striker’s signature, and clubs in Spain have also registered their interest in signing Balogun, with Spurs looking to steal a march on their rivals.

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Tottenham target Vlahovic heading to Turkey

Meanwhile, former Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and his entourage have reportedly given the initial green light to join Turkish giants Besiktas.

A three-year contract worth €10m per season is said to have been verbally agreed, with Vlahovic now needing to approve the paperwork from a legal standpoint, after which the Serbia international could fly to Istanbul within 48 hours.

The 26-year-old has been on Tottenham’s radar since Antonio Conte’s spell in charge in north London, and we revealed last month that De Zerbi was keen on landing Vlahovic.

However, it appears that the prolific frontman has now decided on his future and accepted the Turkish club’s contract offer.

It’s reported that the latest improved offer from Besiktas has proved decisive, with the former Fiorentina star’s move to Turkey virtually done.

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