Tottenham secret weapon active with Son pushing South Korea striker to Spurs

Oh Hyeon-gyu is being recommended to Tottenham by South Korea team-mate Son Heung-min

Tottenham legend Son Heung-min has reportedly recommended South Korea teammate Oh Hyeon-gyu to the club, with Spurs identifying him as a priority target, it has been claimed.

Spurs are having a terrible time in front of goal this season. After five Premier League games, they’ve scored just twice, and neither goal has come from a forward.

There’s a suggestion that they’re going to look at the final third again in January to rectify the problem, despite spending big on Savio and loaning in Omar Marmoush, whose deal will become permanent in the summer.

Per Turkish Football, Tottenham have identified Besiktas striker Oh as a primary central target for the winter.

They have an agent on hand in regards to that potential move, with icon Son recommending his South Korea team-mate for a move to north London.

Son is said to be playing a consulting role, noting Oh’s development and suitability for the Spurs side. Playing together for South Korea, in 16 games, Oh has assisted Son once.

Whether Tottenham will be able to land the striker in the winter is another question, though, as it’s believed Besiktas are reluctant to sanction a sale in January unless a lucrative offer is sent.

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Oh Hyeon-gyu in sight in the Premier League

Spurs were linked with Oh ahead of the summer transfer window, as were Manchester United. That followed eight goals and four assists in 16 games for Besiktas in the second half of last season, following his mid-season move from Genk.

It was suggested in the Turkish media that the clubs were the main ones monitoring the Korean star.

In January of 2026, when Oh ended up joining Besiktas, he was also on the radar of a few Premier League sides.

TEAMtalk was aware that Fulham, Crystal Palace and Leeds were all pushing to land the South Korean striker.

It is not clear if any of those clubs retain their interest a year down the line, with Oh having scored only once this season after an explosion at Besiktas in the few months after he joined.