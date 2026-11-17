Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Eli Junior Kroupi looks as if it might have been given fresh impetus ahead of the January transfer window, while new Crystal Palace boss Thomas Frank is reportedly looking to poach a key member of Roberto De Zerbi’s backroom team.

Spurs have the capacity to spend big again in the new year, although not to the same extent as they did over the summer. It does make things clearer, however, that the main focus is on adding a more threatening No.9 for De Zerbi’s starting XI.

The north London outfit have been short on goals to start the new Premier League campaign, with only 10 scored in as many games, and only two of those have come from current central striking options Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush.

TEAMtalk did a deep dive into Tottenham’s options for the January window, with seven forward players ranked from most likely to join to least.

One name very near the top of that list is exciting Bournemouth star Kroupi, who was a major target over the summer only for the Cherries to batten down the hatches and insist he was not for sale.

However, as January creeps up, speculation over the 20-year-old France international has started to ramp up once again, with north London rivals Arsenal also big admirers of Kroupi.

Having recovered from a broken foot in pre-season, Kroupi has been back in action for Bournemouth in recent weeks and netted his first goal for his country after coming on as a substitute against Turkey.

And now journalist Dean Jones has reported on Flashscore that Kroupi is ‘very much back in Spurs’ thinking ahead of January’ as they ‘assess how to strengthen their forward line’.

The journalist adds that Kroupi’s first goal for France has now given Tottenham ‘another reason to accelerate their interest’, given that the international recognition could see his price soar further.

The electric forward is edging closer to full speed again after months out and should be firing on all cylinders by the time the winter window opens.

The report adds that Kroupi is valued at around €80m (£66.6m), although TEAMtalk understands that figure will almost certainly be upwards of £80m instead.

However, from their standpoint, we understand that Bournemouth continue to dig their heels in and are determined not to sell their star man mid-season.

Money still talks, though, and if Tottenham make an offer in the region of £80m, that could be very difficult for the south coast outfit to turn down.

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Thomas Frank targets key Tottenham backroom man

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that new Crystal Palace manager Thomas Frank is looking to poach Tottenham’s highly-rated set-piece coach Andreas Georgson, who worked with the Dane during his time in north London.

After being sacked by Spurs in February, Frank has returned to work after replacing Pierre Sage at Selhurst Park, with his first job to steer the Eagles clear of the relegation places.

And it appears that part of his plan for doing just that is looking to lure Georgson across the capital, as per BBC Sport.

The 44-year-old Swede has done superb work since making the switch from Manchester United to Spurs in the summer of 2025, massively improving the club’s set-piece threat, alongside their defending of dead-ball situations.

In fact, Spurs scored 19 set-piece goals in the Premier League last season, the joint-second-highest tally in the division, while conceding just 10.

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They have added another three set-piece goals through the first quarter of the new campaign, taking their overall total to 22 scored and 13 conceded during Georgson’s time at the club.

To that end, Spurs are likely to do all they can to keep Georgson from out of Frank’s clutches.