Tottenham warned re-signing electric former striker will cost €100m – fans are split

There is no concern that Tottenham Hotspur will come back and re-sign a former striker who’s found his feet since leaving – with ENIC having now been told it will cost a staggering € 100 million fee to bring the player back to N17.

Spurs don’t have a lot in the way of quality in front of goal at the minute. Richarlison is essentially blacklisted, Dominic Solanke has struggled with injuries, and new boy Omar Marmoush is yet to get off the mark.

As a result, Tottenham are rock bottom of the Premier League and neither of the two goals they’ve scored in their first five games have come from attackers.

As a result, and with the club looking around for ways to pep up their attack in the January window, there is a sense that former Spurs man Troy Parrott – who played only four senior games and left in 2024 – could be an option.

A Tottenham account has asked if fans would take the player back, after two goals and an assist this season for new club Real Betis, and a stunning solo goal for Ireland against Austria – one of four he scored over the international break.

But a report from Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo states there are absolutely no worries at Betis.

Indeed, it’s said there is ‘no concern’ and if Parrott was to leave, any interested club would have to pay a €100million (£85m, $113m) release clause.

READ MORE: Tottenham relationship with big-money signing ‘completely broken’ – Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham fans divided on Troy Parrott

Parrott was not a big player during his time at Tottenham, largely spending time out on loan after impressing for the under-18s.

But with AZ Alkmaar, the Irish striker bagged 51 goals and 17 assists, has bagged his first Champions League goal with Betis, and has 15 goals to his name with the Ireland national team.

Amid a meagre time in front of goal for Spurs, fan account @TheSpursWeb has asked if supporters would want Parrott back, attaching a clip of his mazy run and goal for Ireland against Austria.

Would you take Troy Parrott back at Tottenham? https://t.co/PlDznUiQEY — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) October 1, 2026

The responses vary, with some eager to see him in a Tottenham shirt, while others feel he’d not do well, and some believe he’s already too good to go back.

‘In a heartbeat,’ one fan said.

‘He’s well past your level now lads I’m afraid,’ said another.

‘Better than what we have, still not good enough,’ one added.

‘The bigger question is if Troy would ever consider returning to Tottenham,’ said another.