Tottenham relationship with big-money signing ‘completely broken’ – Fabrizio Romano

A big-money Tottenham signing will leave the club in January with his relationship “completely broken”, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham spent vast sums over the summer, forking out huge money on Savio, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali to name just three.

All of that trio cost more to sign individually than the value of Tottenham’s record signing entering the summer window (Dominic Solanke – £65m add-ons included).

Just a few years ago, players in the £50m-£65m bracket represented Tottenham’s upper limit, with Richarlison among those fitting into that category.

However, the Brazilian’s career in north London is now coming to a close, with Fabrizio Romano declaring his relationship with Spurs and manager Roberto De Zerbi is beyond repair.

Game over for Richarlison at Tottenham

Speaking on the Here we Go podcast, Romano explained: “Yeah, it’s been a crazy situation the one of the Richarlson to be honest, because even Roberto De Zerbi explained it.

“It’s the reality that De Zerbi wasn’t lying and isn’t lying when he said that at the beginning of the new season I went to Richarlison I told him ‘let’s discuss a new contract, I want you here.’

“Richarlison wanted to go and then in the final days of the window, Tottenham were not happy where Richarlison was not taking the opportunity to go back to Everton.

“Tottenham in that case were going to sign Iliman Ndiaye, so the two deals were linked, Ndiaye to Tottenham and at that point Richarlison to Everton.

“The Brazilian didn’t want to take, in terms of personal decision, he’s absolutely free to do whatever he wants and so he didn’t believe that kind of solution was the best one in that moment, so the deal didn’t happen.

“Then a proposal from Turkey from Trabzonspor was rejected by Tottenham, accepted by Richarlison but rejected by Tottenham.

“Then Vasco da Gama calling but also in this case no agreement, so it’s been a crazy couple of weeks for Richarlison.

“Now my expectation is absolutely for the parties to part ways as soon as possible, so it could be already in the next months.

“I think around January we will see Richarlison leaving Tottenham. The intention of Tottenham is not to integrate anymore Richarlison as part of their project.

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“They see him as completely out. The relationship is completely broken and so I think Richarlison is going to wear a new shirt in the next few months.”

Richarlison’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning the winter window represents Tottenham’s final chance to collect a fee.

But given the player’s age (29) and dwindling contract, Spurs won’t come anywhere close to generating a sum near to the £60m (add-ons included) they paid Everton.