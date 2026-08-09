Liverpool have been told to consider alternatives to PSG's Bradley Barcola

Michael Owen believes that Liverpool may be making a mistake by pursuing Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, when other cheaper options were available to them.

Liverpool spent more than £400m on players last summer, but in the end it did not have the desired effect, as Arne Slot’s side put in a meek Premier League title defence and finished fifth.

That ultimately cost the Dutchman his job, with Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola subsequently sworn in as his successor. So far, though, the Spaniard has seen just under £90m spent on defender Jeremy Jacquet and winger Victor Munoz.

However, the Merseyside outfit firmly have their sights set on a monster deal for PSG winger Barcola, who is keen on an Anfield switch this summer.

TEAMtalk reported this week that Arsenal have made contact with the 23-year-old’s entourage but Liverpool are leading the race for his signature.

The French giants remain firm in their valuation and believe £128m is a fair price for a player of Barcola’s calibre but Liverpool want to bring that fee closer to the £100m mark.

Barcola helped PSG to Champions League and Ligue 1 glory last season, as he contributed 13 goals and six assists in all competitions.

READ NEXT: Ronald Araujo: Hansi Flick explains what ‘affected’ Barcelona loanee and what he will bring Liverpool

Liverpool urged to sign Jarrod Bowen instead of Bradley Barcola

And while former Liverpool forward Owen does not doubt his quality, he feels that the answer to their post-Mohamed Salah problems was closer to home.

Indeed, the ex-England international believes that West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen would have been a better and cheaper bet.

The 29-year-old was unable to prevent his side from getting relegated to the Championship last term but he still scored 11 goals and added 12 assists in the process.

And during his time at West Ham, Bowen has notched a hugely impressive 85 goals and 63 assists in 280 games, along with winning them the Conference League in 2023.

Owen told GOAL, “He’s [Barcola] obviously very good, but he’s going to come at a massive price. I don’t think they [Liverpool] have to win it. There’s other great players out there.

“You know what I would have done a couple of months ago if I was Liverpool – that’s try to do everything to sign Jarrod Bowen. I can’t believe he’s going to be desperate to play in the Championship. Looks like he is now, whatever he’s done. To replace Salah, I thought that could have been a good move.

“Barcola is obviously top class, but he’s going to come at a price. There’s obviously other great players around the world. It’s one that you can definitely see because they absolutely need some talented wide players.

“It’s not always that these players come available. If he is available and it’s an easy one to do, barring the big price tag, then yes, I can see that one being pushed by Liverpool.”

Bowen – who like Salah plays on the right side of attack but can also act as a false nine – shocked many when he decided he would stay at West Ham and try and get them promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

His age profile may have put off Liverpool and other teams but Owen still thinks he has plenty to give.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool: Reds eye £43m-rated Senegalese midfield boss as Man Utd plot rival move