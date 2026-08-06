West Ham United are stepping up their search for attacking reinforcements, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Hammers have opened talks over potential moves for Senegal international forward Bamba Dieng and Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott.

Sources have confirmed to us that West Ham are actively assessing a number of centre-forward options before the transfer window closes, with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo keen to strengthen his attacking department ahead of the new season.

One player firmly under consideration is former Marseille and Lorient striker Dieng.

The 26-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Lorient and, as we revealed earlier this summer, has already held talks with Hull City and Wrexham.

TEAMtalk can now confirm that Dieng has also held discussions with West Ham after previously being offered to the London club.

The Senegal international has attracted interest from clubs in France, Spain and Turkey, but sources close to the player have confirmed that a move to the London Stadium is viewed as one of his most attractive options.

DON’T MISS: West Ham among sides tracking Ivorian midfield enforcer with Hull battling to push through deal

West Ham in talks to sign Troy Parrott, too

West Ham’s recruitment plans do not stop there.

TEAMtalk understands the Hammers have also held conversations over AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott as they explore the possibility of bringing in a second forward.

The Republic of Ireland international has enjoyed an impressive rise in the Eredivisie and continues to attract strong interest across Europe.

Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Real Betis have all tracked the former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, but we understand that a return to the Premier League with West Ham is a move that appeals to the 24-year-old.

Sources have told us that Nuno would ideally like to add two new forwards before the summer transfer window closes, with discussions continuing on multiple fronts as West Ham look to increase both competition and quality in the final third ahead of a demanding campaign.

Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave

The Hammers have also strengthened at the other end of the pitch.

West Ham have sealed a deal for defender Joel Veltman with Brighton and Hove Albion, as they continue reshaping their defensive unit ahead of the new season.

Space is being created in the squad, with French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo expected to leave the London Stadium.

Sources have confirmed a number of Serie A clubs are ready to offer Todibo a route to Italy, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also exploring a move away before the transfer window shuts as West Ham’s summer rebuild gathers pace.

READ NEXT: Jarrod Bowen set to announce monumental decision on West Ham future after crunch talks