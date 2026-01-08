Wolverhampton Wanderers have made it clear they will not listen to offers for starlet Mateus Mane this month, as sources confirm interest from ‘more than half of the Premier League’, with Manchester United and Liverpool among his many suitors.

The 18-year-old has been promoted to the first team under new manager Rob Edwards, and he has been repaying that faith with a string of brilliant performances.

Mane scored for Wolves in their 1-1 draw with Everton last night, making it two goals in two games for the highly-rated teenager, following his strike in a 3-0 win over West Ham.

Sources confirm that more than half of the Premier League have watched Mane in action this month alone.

Scouts from United, Liverpool, and Manchester City were all in attendance at the Hill Dickinson Stadium to see him score against Everton, with the Toffees being another side that have watched him closely.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have also watched, and we can confirm that they have all made enquiries with Mane’s camp – informing them of their interest.

Despite Wolves picking up five points from their last three games, Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League table and relegation still seems almost inevitable. If they go down, Mane’s situation could open up, but the player is fully focused on the Molineux side for now…

Wolves’ ‘little leader’ is not looking to leave

Sources indicate that Mane, who came through Rochdale’s academy before joining Wolves in 2024, is very happy with how things have progressed in recent months and sources have told us that he is in no hurry to leave Molineux.

Wolves are not willing to let the teenager go mid-season, so his suitors will have to wait until the summer to try make a move.

Seven-time capped England Under-18s international Mane is contracted at Molineux until 2029, which puts Wolves in a strong position to retain him.

Following the victory over West Ham, Wolves boss Edwards said of Mane: “He’s 18, but he’s almost like a little leader on the pitch. I think that’s contagious. I believe he influences others – with his energy, his enthusiasm.

“He’s truly a very bright talent, someone we should really admire. At the same time, we want to make sure we look after him.”

