Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to beat a host of Premier League rivals to the signing of Scottish starlets Kai Hutchison and Cooper Masson, we can exclusively reveal.

Dundee United striker Hutchison, aged just 15, is rated as one of the best prospects for his age in Scotland, whilst Masson – a talented midfielder – is with Aberdeen.

Hutchison is one of Scotland’s brightest prospects and showed that when scoring twice against Spain Under-16s last month.

Despite being just 15, he has already been training regularly with Dundee United’s first team.

We can now reveal that Wolves are making moves to land Hutchison and tempt him south of the border.

Likewise, they are also keen on Masson, who has just turned 17, and has extensive experience for a player of his age having been loaned to Kelty Hearts.

Masson has made 23 appearances for Scottish League One side Kelty Hearts so far this term. Aberdeen rate him highly, but are aware of interest the emerging for him.

Wolves lead charge for Scottish duo

Whilst both players are being linked to a host of clubs, Wolves are pushing strongly the fact that they offer a genuine route to the first-team.

This has been highlighted by the progress currently being made by Matheus Mane – who is starring under Rob Edwards.

And sources believe that Wolves’ commitment to youth, is a big selling point to young players like Hutchison and Masson.

Wolves are looking to add youngsters who can develop into first-team assets in the future amid their struggles on the pitch.

The Molineux side currently sit bottom of the Premier League table – a daunting 14 points away from safety.

But Edwards’ side remain committed to investing in youth, and Hutchison and Masson are two players to keep a very close eye on.

