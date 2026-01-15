AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be set to follow in the footsteps of former Chelsea teammate Conor Gallagher by returning to the Premier League, with Aston Villa one of SEVEN clubs alerted to his availability.

The 11-time capped England international joined Milan in a deal worth £15million plus add-ons in 2023 and has gone through periods of good form for the Italian giants.

But Loftus-Cheek has found consistent minutes hard to come by this season, starting just eight Serie A matches so far, and is open to taking on a new challenge.

We can reveal that intermediaries have offered Loftus-Cheek to a number of English clubs.

The 29-year-old, who turns 30 later this month, has already been linked with a move to Juventus in a possible swap deal with Federico Gatti.

There are other clubs in Italy, and also Spain, that have shown an interest in signing Loftus-Cheek this winter.

However, we can reveal that English clubs are showing a possible interest in the former Chelsea man, teeing up a potential Premier League return.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

SEVEN Prem clubs in the mix for ex-Chelsea man

Loftus-Cheek has seen Gallagher seal a move to Tottenham, but he could be given the opportunity to follow him back to English football.

We can confirm that clubs such as Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle, Brentford, Everton, Sunderland and former club Fulham – where he spent time on-loan – have been made aware of his potential availability.

Villa are still reeling after Spurs beat them to the signing of Gallagher, and Unai Emery remains keen to strengthen his midfield options this month.

United’s desire to sign a new centre-mid is well-known, and Loftus-Cheek could reunite with another former Chelsea teammate, Mason Mount, by moving to Old Trafford.

But with so many clubs alerted to London-born star’s availability it is hard to predict at this stage where he could end up.

Intermediaries who have been sounding out potential moves have suggested Milan would be willing to let him leave on-loan with an option.

This appeals to sides who would prefer to try-before-they-buy rather than risking an immediate transfer.

Latest Aston Villa news: ‘Incredible’ Real Madrid star linked / Paqueta snub

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to reports.

Emery worked with Ceballos during his time at Arsenal and has described him as ‘incredible’, though Los Blancos are reluctant to let him go.

In other news, we have revealed how West Ham playmaker Lucas Paqueta has rejected interest from Villa, Tottenham and Chelsea in recent weeks.

The Brazilian has informed West Ham of his desire to leave but has set his sights on re-joining former club Flamengo.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.