Jurgen Klopp is being freshly touted for the Real Madrid job after the dismissal of Xabi Alonso, so could there be a transfer ripple effect on his former club Liverpool?

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Klopp has admirers at Real Madrid, including Florentino Perez. While nothing is decided yet, a return to management for Klopp in those circumstances would be monumental, after he walked away from Liverpool in 2024.

Talking up the prospects of the German rocking up as the new boss of Los Blancos, Florian Plettenberg has declared Klopp as a ‘top candidate’ for the jon this summer.

And should that happen, the attention would no doubt turn to which of his old cohort could follow him to the Bernabeu, with Trent Alexander-Arnold famously already having gone down that pathway in the summer.

Real Madrid continue to be linked with several Liverpool players, many of whom have been at Anfield since Klopp was too.

Of course, Klopp retains massive respect for Liverpool and certainly wouldn’t want to decimate their squad.

But with the prospect of their former boss being the one to welcome them to the Bernabeu, who would be the best for Madrid to add?

We rank the Liverpool players Klopp worked with who are linked with moves to Real Madrid – either by trusted or spurious sources – from most to least suitable for Los Blancos.

Alexis Mac Allister

Midfield is an area Madrid feel a little light in, with many bemoaning their failure to keep Martin Zubimendi in Spanish football over the summer after Arsenal signed him from Real Sociedad instead.

Mac Allister hasn’t been at his best this season, but stood out in Klopp’s final season in charge of Liverpool.

When on form, he can help dictate the tempo of games, which is what Madrid are looking for, plus the Argentina international is a Spanish speaker.

Sources confirmed towards the start of the season that Madrid would be monitoring his involvement for Liverpool this season.

Ryan Gravenberch

In contrast to Mac Allister, Liverpool didn’t get to see the best of Gravenberch under Klopp, but have since become more impressed by his ball-carrying and ball-winning abilities in midfield.

One of Arne Slot’s most-trusted players last season, Gravenberch has also added goals back into his game this term.

He previously struggled to convince at Bayern Munich, raising initial doubts over his big-club suitability, but has given a stronger account of himself at Liverpool.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Speculation linking Szoboszlai with Madrid is mainly stemming from his native Hungary at the moment, but it’s not hard to see why their media would be talking up his talents given the season he is having.

After Florian Wirtz went to Liverpool instead of Madrid, where he could have reunited with his old Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso, Szoboszlai could have feared his role diminishing, but he has kept himself firmly in the picture.

His versatility is a big asset and Klopp loved his energy, so he would suit his system.

Ibrahima Konate

Konate was the Liverpool player most heavily linked with Madrid up until a few weeks ago, but the defender has struggled for form this season, leading to some second thoughts.

Centre-back is a position Madrid will have to pay attention to as Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba approach the end of their contracts, which is the same boat Liverpool find themselves in with Konate.

His status as a free agent could open some doors, but there are more in-form options out there for Madrid than the Frenchman – unless, of course, reuniting with Klopp could revive his fortunes.

Sources recently revealed a sense that intermediaries were working to bring Madrid back into the picture.

Mohamed Salah

Salah’s future was thrown into chaos last month, but tensions seem to have softened slightly and the expectation is he won’t be leaving in January.

Nevertheless, there are still question marks over his long-term future. The Saudi Pro League would welcome him with open arms, but Madrid would be a destination where he could have a final hurrah in Europe.

Most of Madrid’s current winger options are naturally gravitated towards the left wing, unlike Salah, so he could provide some balance – but he wouldn’t be a long-term proposition.

