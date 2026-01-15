It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Tottenham are the Premier League club whose squad will complete the biggest transformation via the January transfer window – and not without reason.

We’re now at the midpoint of the January window and elsewhere in the so-called ‘big six’, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all kept their powder dry, while Manchester City have only added one new player. Tottenham, on the other hand, have a lot of work to do.

We predicted in December that Spurs would be one of the busiest clubs in January, which is coming true. They have confirmed the signing of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and aren’t finished there as they look to relieve the pressure on head coach Thomas Frank by bolstering the squad that he hasn’t been able to get out of the bottom half of the Premier League table since the end of November.

Some upgrades will have to wait until the summer, but if Tottenham are serious about regaining European qualification, they will need to splash more cash before the transfer window closes.

In a best-case scenario, what will they come out of it looking like?

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

Vicario’s position as Spurs’ main goalkeeper could come under threat in the summer, but the expectation is for no change to be made in January.

The Italian has been ever-present in the Premier League and Champions League for Spurs this season, despite some question marks over his form.

Tottenham are tracking other goalkeepers, like Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, but may find it easier to make that kind of change in the summer than right now.

RB: Pedro Porro

No outfield player has logged more minutes of gametime for Spurs this season than Porro, who has nailed down the starting right-back spot as his own.

Still under contract until 2028, the Spaniard should expect to remain the regular starter, even if Djed Spence gradually gains more freedom to come back onto the right-hand side on occasion.

CB: Cristian Romero

Romero became Tottenham’s captain in August after the departure on Son Heung-min and is pretty much an automatic starter when available.

Under contract until 2029, Romero has settled at Spurs since his 2021 arrival from Atalanta.

CB: Micky van de Ven

Spurs may consider adding to their defence if they recognise Radu Dragusin’s desire to leave, but any new arrival would have to work hard to break up the partnership between Romero and Van de Ven.

The Dutchman is renowned for his speed and strength carrying the ball, providing balance as a left-footer.

Spurs may have to resist interest from elsewhere in Van de Ven further down the line, but need to keep him until the summer at least.

In a statement of intent, they are prepared to double his money with a new contract.

LB: Djed Spence

Tottenham are ready to add a new left-back in the shape of Souza from Santos, but given he’s only 19 years old, don’t expect him to become the starter straight away.

With Destiny Udogie struggling to convince Frank, Spence has started the bulk of Spurs’ games at left-back this season, a pattern that should continue.

They will hope Souza can become a more natural fit on the left in the long run, but should be patient with the teenager.

CM: Joao Palhinha

Now midway through his loan spell from Bayern Munich, Palhinha hasn’t yet done enough to convince Tottenham to go ahead with a permanent deal – leaving other suitors like his former club Fulham at the window – but is doing enough to retain his place in the starting XI.

With Rodrigo Bentancur ruled out for around three months, Palhinha remains the go-to man as Tottenham’s midfield anchor, owing to his reputation as one of the top tacklers in the Premier League.

Like with the goalkeeper position earlier, his position may be one Spurs look to upgrade in the summer, but some of the stats he has been posting – such as boasting the most tackles in the whole league this season – make him hard to take out of the team right now.

CM: Conor Gallagher

The new face in Tottenham’s midfield, Gallagher has cost the club around £34m in a transfer fee, so will be expected to force his way into the side quickly.

Recalling his previous time in the Premier League with Chelsea, he seems best equipped to playing in a double pivot, although the energy he brings shouldn’t limit his position too much.

Starts have been few and far between for him in the first half of the season with Atletico Madrid, so it remains to be seen how soon he’ll be able to post frequent 90-minute outings.

But even though they have the likes of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray in rotation, as well as Pape Matar Sarr returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, Spurs will have to back Gallagher to get up to speed and become a regular alongside Palhinha in their midfield.

GO FURTHER -> Four ways Tottenham could line up with Conor Gallagher revealed as Xavi Simons role changes

AM: Xavi Simons

Tottenham’s marquee signing from the summer after being beaten to Eberechi Eze by Arsenal, Simons has found it tricky to adapt quickly to Premier League football, but still has plenty of potential.

What hasn’t helped is him having to play out on the left wing, a position Spurs consider it a priority to strengthen, rather than in a central attacking midfield role.

Improving their winger options would allow Frank to be able to use Simons regularly in the No. 10 role, with Dejan Kulusevski still working his way back from injury and James Maddison out for the long term too.

The question remains if Spurs have enough behind him in midfield to be able to progress the ball towards the territory where he can in turn do something with it, but playing consistently in the same role should help Simons’ integration from a tactical perspective.

RW: Maghnes Akliouche

The right-wing spot is usually reserved for Mohammed Kudus, but he’s expected to be injured until the spring, which puts Spurs in a bit of a quandary.

Although the main focus is on finding a new left winger, they could do with some cover on the right-hand side too, unless they decide to shift Kulusevski there once he’s available again.

If there’s room for a new signing, one player known to be admired is Akliouche, who currently plays for Monaco.

Left-footed, he primarily plays on the right wing, but occasionally in behind a striker. At the age of 23, he’s someone Tottenham see the long-term potential of, after sending their scouts to make further checks on him this month ahead of a potential move that could cost more than £50m.

LW: Christos Tzolis

Although it would take a sizeable outlay to secure Akliouche, he isn’t the left winger that Spurs need, given his tendency to play on the right.

Frank has shown some extra trust in Mathys Tel recently, despite some exit considerations, and Wilson Odobert is on the books too, but it would be a travesty if Spurs don’t address the left-wing role properly.

With that in mind, they have been paying attention to Club Brugge’s former Norwich City winger, Tzolis.

Turning 24 later this month, Tzolis is right footed and crucially plays on the left. Better still, he has been known to play in other attacking roles too, which ticks a few boxes for Spurs when they’ve been looking to improve all across the forward line.

But it’s on the left he would be most useful for Spurs, who may have to meet an asking price of £35m to bring him back to English football.

CF: Samu Aghehowa

Finally, the icing on the cake for Spurs would be a new centre-forward, with Dominic Solanke struggling for fitness, Randal Kolo Muani only on loan and Richarlison someone who could be upgraded on.

If they can clear space, Tottenham would love to cap off their attack with Aghehowa, who is flourishing in Portugal with Porto.

His release clause is worth £86.5m, so a record fee could be required if Porto stand firm. But, still only 21, Aghehowa is one of the most highly rated strikers in his age bracket.

Tottenham are known to have Aghehowa high on their shortlist and it would be a dream for them to get hold of him now.

How many of these dreams become reality is another matter, though. Tottenham have already set aside a decent chunk of money for Gallagher and Souza, and all three of these attacking targets are expensive in their own right.

If they can only sign one, perhaps Tzolis should be the priority due to his role as a left winger, coupled with his versatility – with existing cover relied upon on the right (Odobert, or a returning Kulusevski) and up front (Richarlison and Kolo Muani).

But alone, he might not be enough to move the needle. ENIC know they need to back Frank and, if the Spurs boss was to hypothetically end up with a lineup like this, he would have few excuses if unable to steer their form in the right direction.

