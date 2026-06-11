Rob Edwards sacked by Wolves with AGREEMENT REACHED for Jorge Mendes-backed Portuguese coach

Wolves have sacked Rob Edwards and are to announce Cesar Peixoto as their new manager

Wolves have reached a full agreement for highly-rated Gil Vicente head coach Cesar Peixoto, with the club ready to confirm the dismissal of Rob Edwards, and with TEAMtalk able to confirm the reasons behind the unexpected change.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Peixoto has rapidly reached an agreement to join the Molineux job following talks after being recommended by influential super-agent Jorge Mendes, whose relationship with Wolves owners Fosun remains as strong as ever.

While Wolves are yet to go public with their decision to dismiss Edwards, we revealed reservations over his future first began in December at Molineux following his inauspicious start to life in the job.

And while notable improvements followed those early doubts, he was not able to keep the club in the Premier League as the Old Gold managed only 20 points and three wins over the season.

However, amid ongoing uncertainty from the hierarchy, sources can confirm that discussions with Peixoto have quickly seen an agreement reached and the Portuguese coach is in place to take charge with immediate effect.

Edwards was appointed after a storm of controversy when he left Middlesbrough after a brilliant start to his career on Teesside to take charge of his hometown club.

Wolves went down with something of a whimper, yet many believed Edwards’s appointment was geared towards this coming season and an attempt to secure an immediate return to the Premier League…

TEAMtalk understands he has played a key role in shaping Wolves’ recruitment strategy and was influential in convincing Raul Jimenez to return to Molineux, while also helping drive the move that brought experienced defender Kieran Trippier to the club.

Despite that involvement, questions have begun to emerge behind the scenes with new executive chairman Nathan Shi looking to make his own mark, which has seen talks with Mendes take place…

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Wolves to appoint Peixoto as Rob Edwards’ replacement

Sources indicate Mendes has actively promoted Peixoto as a potential alternative, and discussions have advanced enough for Wolves to gain a detailed understanding of the Portuguese coach’s vision and methods.

Following those early talks, a full agreement has now been reached.

Peixoto, 46, is a well-known figure in Portuguese football following a playing career that included spells with Benfica and Porto, while he also earned international honours with Portugal.

His coaching career, however, has been considerably less eye-catching until recently.

Prior to 2025, Peixoto’s managerial record had been largely underwhelming, with a series of short-lived appointments failing to significantly elevate his reputation.

That changed dramatically following his arrival at Gil Vicente.

The Portuguese coach guided the club to an impressive sixth-place finish, comfortably the most notable achievement of his managerial career and a campaign that attracted attention from several clubs across Europe.

Sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that Wolves have been impressed by both his tactical approach and the work he carried out at Gil Vicente under difficult circumstances.

The club’s hierarchy are understood to view him as an emerging coach with significant upside.

With expectations high following relegation and pressure mounting to secure an immediate Premier League return, Wolves hope Peixoto proves the key to promotion, and with Edwards’ departure due to be confirmed imminently.

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