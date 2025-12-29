Wolves’ hierarchy are considering sacking manager Rob Edwards and have had contact with alternative options, with three potential replacements confirmed by sources.

Edwards arrived at Molineux in November in a blaze of controversy when he opted to leave high-flying Middlesbrough just months into his tenure at The Riverside, to take charge of Wolves.

Edwards was returning to the Black Country, where he is from, but many were shocked by his decision to leave Boro when he did.

And things have not gone to plan since his arrival, and he has since become only the second manager in Premier League history to lose their first seven league games in charge. A 0% win percentage record makes for grim reading.

It also now means that Wolves are on an 11-game losing streak, which is a Premier League record. They currently sit on just two points from 18 games, a colossal 16 away from safety. No team has ever ‘boasted’ a lower points total than Wolves at this stage of the season in Premier League history.

Wolves’ hierarchy has also changed in recent weeks, with executive chairman Jeff Shi stepping down. Matt Jackson has stepped up to become Technical Director of the club and is one of those assessing Edwards’ situation, with Wolves having failed to win a single league game all season and now winless in the competition since a 3-0 win over relegated Leicester back in April.

The club are ready to invest in new players in January, but that could very well see them make other changes and one of them could be Edwards.

Wolves identify THREE potential Edwards replacements

Sources reveal that other managers have been sounded out by Wolves in the last week about potential interest.

We are told Hearts boss Derek McInnes is one of those who would appeal should they make a change, as well as Cardiff City’s Brian Barry-Murphy.

Former boss Gary O’Neil also still has some admirers within the club. He is currently a free agent, so Wolves would not have to pay compensation to bring him in.

Wolves supporters seem to be divided on what the best course of action with Edwards would be.

Edwards has clearly failed to have the desired impact since his appointment, but the poor recruitment under former manager Vitor Pereira and now former executive chairman Shi has made his job extremely difficult.

It would take a miracle for Wolves to avoid relegation now but their transfer business in the coming weeks will be crucial if they are to have any chance at all.

The Molineux club will therefore have to make up their mind soon as whoever their manager is will have a big say in the players they sign this winter.

We have reported previously how Wolves are keen to bring in attacking reinforcements. Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo is one of the players on the shortlist.

